Winter clothing drive warms up residents affected by large summer wildfire near Vernon

Those heavily impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire will be able to help themselves to donated winter clothing items

A community group in Westside is organizing a winter clothing drive for people impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. Donations will be accepted. (Contributed)

The sad aftermath of the White Rock Lake Fire offers everyone an opportunity to unite and share in the experience in their own way.

A small group of volunteers in neighbouring communities along the Westside has pulled together to try to offer some seasonal comfort to those that lost the most by organizing a winter clothing donation drive.

“It is a chance for the community to come together and give a warm hug and pass their love along,” says a post on a Westside Road Facebook community page.

Donations of winter coats, jackets, cozy sweaters and fleece and winter hats and mitts are the focus to give away of this drive to share the love.

“Donations of the winter gear will be offered to those who lost homes and possessions and were impacted by the White Rock Lake Fire on a Drop-In basis at the Killineny Beach Community Hall located at 516 Udell Road off of Westside Road , Vernon,” said the post.

Families can expect to come in at their leisure and simply select whatever they desire.

Drop-in hours for families impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire are as follows:

• Monday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

• Wednesday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

• Friday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.;

• Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

• Monday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the event that there are still donations left after the families have visited, the space will be open to the general public.

“We will be accepting cash donations for goods and will pass these donations on to families that were directly impacted,” said the Facebook post.

Drop-in hours for the general public are:

• Wednesday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

• Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Regional COVID safety standards will be observed.

