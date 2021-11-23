Wise choice for Coldstream achievement honour

Pete Wise (left) receives the 2021 District of Coldstream Community Achievement Award from Mayor Jim Garlick Monday, Nov. 22. Wise has devoted more than 57 years to search and rescue and helping domestic and wild animals in the region. (District of Coldstream photo)

For more than 55 years, Pete Wise has given of his time to rescue people and animals.

Coldstream council acknowledged Wise’s efforts by presenting him with the 2021 Community Achievement Award Monday, Nov. 22.

Wise was recognized for his dedication and service of more than 57 years with Vernon Search and Rescue, as well as his efforts in helping domestic and wild animals in jeopardy throughout the community and surrounding area.

“The leadership and foresight Mr. Wise has provided as one of the founding members of the Vernon Search and Rescue has greatly benefited the District of Coldstream and surrounding communities,” Mayor Jim Garlick said while making the presentation. “Mr. Wise has inspired by his example and truly made our community a better place to live.”

The District of Coldstream Community Achievement Award was established to celebrate individuals who go above and beyond in their dedication and service to others and who devote time and energy to making their communities more caring, dynamic, beautiful, healthy and unique.

