The Rev! will once again be playing the annual halloween party fundraiser for the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society on Oct. 26 at the Community Centre. (Submitted)

Women’s Shelter Society hosting Halloween party fundraiser Oct. 26

There will be live music and prizes for best costume

Review Staff

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is once again hosting a Halloween fundraiser.

The party at the Revelstoke Community Centre will be a good time in the name of a good cause. It will include a silent auction with many great prizes such as lift tickets to RMR and dinner at the 112.

The event, on Oct. 26 is an evening not to be missed! Money raised will help fund the shelter’s work in the community – more specifically, its outreach programs which offer support to men and women in the community.

“We’ve had a lot of success creating supportive communities through these programs,” shelter executive director Lynn Loeppky said, in a news release. “Critical funds directed to them means we can continue to have a positive impact in Revelstoke.”

READ MORE: Women’s Shelter Society rents new outreach space downtown Revelstoke

Last year’s Halloween party was a screamin’ good time and this year’s is expected to be a howl.

There will be a prize for best costume as well as prizes for best pumpkin carving.

Local band The Rev! will be playing the event again this year.

“If you’re out on the dance floor dancing, and liking what we’re playing, then we’re going to keep on playing it,” The REV’s Al Laidlaw said last year, according to a news release from the society.

Laidlaw started The REV in 2009 and bandmate Steve Earle joined around 2012. The duo’s advantage is a chameleon-like ability to suit most musical preferences. They alternate between playing live sets and DJing current songs, which bring them constant rave reviews.

“We couldn’t have chosen a better band, they were amazing,” one reviewer wrote last year, according to the news release. “Charming, flawless and such a blast to hang out with. We absolutely loved the music set, couldn’t recommend them highly enough!”

READ MORE: Temporary Cold Weather Shelter in the works for Revelstoke

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is a non-profit organization, which has been operating here since the 1980s. B.C. Housing provides funds to the society to provide shelter for women and their children fleeing abuse.

The shelter independently raises funds to be able to provide additional support to its clients and run programs such as separate women and men’s groups and vital youth education on healthy relationships.

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society Halloween party fundraiser runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 26. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Revelstoke Community Centre front desk.

 

