WorkBC unveils new Youth Resource Centre in North Okanagan

Welcoming place for youth to access supports

Job seekers age 30 and under now have a dedicated space to look for work and improve their employability skills. WorkBC Vernon celebrates the opening of their new Youth Resource Centre Thursday, Sept. 19 on the ground floor of the Community Futures Building, 3105 33rd St.

Supported by a team of dedicated staff this fully accessible, newly designed space will have job boards and a host of job search resources including computers, printers and copiers. The YRC will also offer a wide variety of youth oriented employability workshops and the option to work one-to-one with an Employment Counsellor.

“The YRC is a welcoming place for youth, where they can access supports as they work on their job search and career planning activities,” says Angie Fisher, Youth Services Coordinator. “The centre will allow us to meet the needs of our young job seekers while providing them with a space that says….You are valued.”

The YRC will be unveiled at a grand opening event to celebrate the new WorkBC Employment Services Program, which also features a revitalized Adult Resource Centre. Attendees will have the chance to try out positions at an airport automotive shop, grocery store and more using a virtual job simulator from All Around Gamerz. There will be treats available, as we highlight a new local business, Sugarbee’s Ice Cream Company. Guests will also have the opportunity to view a commissioned one of a kind 6×3 foot graffiti mural by local Indigenous artist Sheldon Louis.

“We’re really excited about connecting with young people and supporting them on their journey to employment,” says Fisher.

Funded by the Province of British Columbia, the new WorkBC Centre grand opening takes place Sept.19 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. There will be downtown dollar gift certificate draws and cake-cutting at 4:30 p.m.

Come learn about all the services offered through WorkBC Centres such as skills training, placement services, employability workshops, self-employment and more.

READ MORE: Looking for a job? Now’s a good time in B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. industry warns of labour shortage

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan’s Winter Carnival seeks makeover for mascots

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Rain, rain, and more rain. Get the raft.

Quintessential Revelstoke piece of rail equipment to be moved to railway museum

The Selkirk Spreader was built specifically for Revelstoke in 1931 and retired in 2005

Dance on the Golden Gate Bridge at Revelstoke’s Luna Nocturnal Art and Wonder

The festival, which will feature a replica of the iconic bridge, goes Sept. 27-29

Revesltoke Performing Arts Centre announces 2019 performance series

Award winning musicians, hilarious plays and talented dancers to grace the stage

Climate change website launched by Selkirk College and Columbia Basin Trust

The site features climate information for communities in the Columbia Basin and boundary region

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Coquitlam woman killed on motorcycle along Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cat ladies not so crazy, U.S. study says

Study finds no link between owning cats and depression

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

‘Wait until tomorrow’: RCMP investigate possible threat to Princeton high school

RCMP investigated a possible threat to children and staff at Princeton Secondary… Continue reading

WorkBC unveils new Youth Resource Centre in North Okanagan

Welcoming place for youth to access supports

Most Read