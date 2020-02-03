Dressed in their best 1960s outfits, among 60-year-old furniture and decor, young actors will be staging as mannequins at Home Building Centre Friday, Feb. 7, at 1:30 p.m. raising money for the Schubert Centre. (Submitted Photo)

Youth spread peace and love for North Okanagan seniors

Fundraiser in support of Schubert Centre

The peace movement of the 1960s saw people of all ages, backgrounds and ethnicity come together for a greater good.

That dedication of community helping community hasn’t been lost on the youth of this generation.

A group of young actors/actresses are coming together to raise funds for a prominent senior facility, the Schubert Centre.

The group will be staging as mannequins at Home Building Centre Friday, Feb. 7 and raising money for the Schubert Centre.

”They’re going to be mannequins and the only way they get to move is if people put money in the bucket,” said Catherine Hansen, who is organizing the fundraiser.

“All the money that is raised is going to be matched by Home Building Centre.”

The actors are part of the dinner theatre musical comedy, Doesn’t Time Fly, which goes nightly Feb. 11-15 at the Schubert Centre.

”They’re going to come in full costume, in ’60s style,” said Hansen, who is the set designer for the play but also works at Home Building Centre.

The store will be going back in time with everything from green and blue velour furniture to tie-die T-shirts one of the staff spent the weekend making.

“We’re trying to do everything as organically ‘60s as possible.”

And the bigger part of that includes community helping community.

“The ’60s is all about neighbours helping neighbours,” said Hansen, who is concerned for the future of the Schubert Centre.

“Now the roof is leaking, never mind just their furnace. That place is a hub.

“If we lose that centre, what happens to everybody?”

The mannequins will be in place at 1:30 p.m., for as long as they can manage.

“You’ve got 19 and 20 year olds here to raise money for seniors,” said Hansen.

Vernon Winter Carnival officials are also scheduled to be at the store at 1:45 to judge for the 47th Annual Best Decorated Premises contest. It celebrates the best Carnival spirit with first and second place in each category plus an overall grand prize and awards such as cash and a half page ad in The Morning Star.

READ MORE: Snowmobilers stoked for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

READ MORE: Museum digs up history for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Every recipe tells a story’: New Revelstoke cookbook released
Next story
Revelstoke Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

Just Posted

Revelstoke Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

They will be awarded at an event on April 23

Lots of opportunities to dance in Revelstoke this week

Live music Thursday-Saturday

Q&A with province after meeting on proposed gravel pit near Jordan River

Ministry says public comments ‘have led to the need for additional assessments’

Windy days ahead: Roads and weather for Revelstoke

Conditions for Feb. 3

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Avoiding the trolls leads to one-sided conversations

Social media and the internet have given people the platform to say… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along snowy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Residents return home after mudslide in Vernon

Six townhomes were affected by a small mudslide Saturday

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

UPDATE: Teen snowboarder reported missing at Sun Peaks has been found and is safe

Fourteen-year-old Carson Hadwin went missing while snowboarding at Sun Peaks Resort on Feb. 2

Youth spread peace and love for North Okanagan seniors

Fundraiser in support of Schubert Centre

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Dust advisory clouds over North Okanagan

Provincial air quality objective for PM10, is 50 micrograms per cubic metre: Vernon is 74.5, whereas Kelowna is 18.8

Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Most Read