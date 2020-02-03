Youth spread peace and love for North Okanagan seniors

The peace movement of the 1960s saw people of all ages, backgrounds and ethnicity come together for a greater good.

That dedication of community helping community hasn’t been lost on the youth of this generation.

A group of young actors/actresses are coming together to raise funds for a prominent senior facility, the Schubert Centre.

The group will be staging as mannequins at Home Building Centre Friday, Feb. 7 and raising money for the Schubert Centre.

”They’re going to be mannequins and the only way they get to move is if people put money in the bucket,” said Catherine Hansen, who is organizing the fundraiser.

“All the money that is raised is going to be matched by Home Building Centre.”

The actors are part of the dinner theatre musical comedy, Doesn’t Time Fly, which goes nightly Feb. 11-15 at the Schubert Centre.

”They’re going to come in full costume, in ’60s style,” said Hansen, who is the set designer for the play but also works at Home Building Centre.

The store will be going back in time with everything from green and blue velour furniture to tie-die T-shirts one of the staff spent the weekend making.

“We’re trying to do everything as organically ‘60s as possible.”

And the bigger part of that includes community helping community.

“The ’60s is all about neighbours helping neighbours,” said Hansen, who is concerned for the future of the Schubert Centre.

“Now the roof is leaking, never mind just their furnace. That place is a hub.

“If we lose that centre, what happens to everybody?”

The mannequins will be in place at 1:30 p.m., for as long as they can manage.

“You’ve got 19 and 20 year olds here to raise money for seniors,” said Hansen.

Vernon Winter Carnival officials are also scheduled to be at the store at 1:45 to judge for the 47th Annual Best Decorated Premises contest. It celebrates the best Carnival spirit with first and second place in each category plus an overall grand prize and awards such as cash and a half page ad in The Morning Star.

