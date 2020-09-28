Editorial: Racism spans our shared history of pandemics

Guideline for naming of viruses designed to not offend cultural groups

It is said history repeats itself.

Unfortunately, those recurring aspects of our shared history are often parts best left in the past.

The labelling of viruses is a good example. Take COVID-19, the virus responsible for the current pandemic that has been linked to acts of racism. This can be attributed, in part, to the U.S. president’s often repeated pet name for the virus, used to deflect responsibility for a country with the highest recorded number of cases and related deaths in the world.

COVID-19 has frequently been compared with the Spanish Flu which, according to the Center for Disease Control, was responsible for the deaths of at least 50 million people worldwide. Yet, that pandemic is not believed to have originated in Spain. One of the earliest reported cases occurred in the U.S., though Britain and France have also been suggested as places of origin.

However, unlike Spain, which was public with its efforts to fight the virus, those other nations attempted to suppress or downplay information. The London press dubbed the virus the Spanish Flu, a name that stuck despite protest from Spanish officials. According to historian Kenneth C. Davis, in Spain the virus was referred to as the “French Flu,” in Russia it was called the “Chinese Flu” and in Germany it was the “Russian Pest.”

In 1957-58, the H2n2 pandemic was dubbed the “Asian Flu,” the 1967-68 H3N2 pandemic was called the “Hong Kong Flu,” stigmatizing Canadian Asian communities. The 2003 SARS virus was referred to as a Chinese plague, and Asian communities in Canada and elsewhere were subjected to acts of racism.

In 2015, the World Health Organization released a best practices guideline for scientists, national authorities, media and others for the naming of viruses, so as not to offend any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups. It’s safe to assume at least one world leader has not yet read it.

Read more: Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Read more: Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Clearing the smoke

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Celebrating art and community during a pandemic

LUNA RE-IMAGINED took place in the back alleys of Revelstoke Sept. 25-27

Okanagan College names two new board members

Andrea Alexander and JoAnn Fowler have been appointed for one-year terms to the board

Okanagan whisky lottery adds new twists

Winners of Okanagan Spirits’ Laird of Fintry lottery announced in four batches beginning Sept. 28

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

Okanagan community lifts up Indigenous food truck dream

BannockSlap Burgers and Indian Tacos opened for business on Labour Day weekend

UBC Okanagan creativity on display at art gallery

Experimental sculptural installation and prints by students

Bomb threat at Kelowna Winners confirmed false

RCMP say a criminal investigation into the matter is still ongoing

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mystery solved on who put up blockade on Okanagan road

Land owner says trespassing with quads and motorcycles threatens wildlife and old growth trees

Editorial: Racism spans our shared history of pandemics

Guideline for naming of viruses designed to not offend cultural groups

Lake Country’s top paid employee retires

Deputy CAO moves up the ranks to fill the position

Okanagan woman shocked by return of letter in a bottle, after 31 years

‘I honestly didn’t think it would get past the beaver pond.’

Most Read