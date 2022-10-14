Revelstoke Votes: Aaron Orlando – Council Candidate

Aaron Orlando

Council Candidate

BIO

Hi! My name is Aaron Orlando. I’ve lived in Revelstoke since 2008 and served as a Revelstoke city councillor from 2014-2018, but I did not seek re-election in 2018 due to time commitments. I am two-time Spirit of Revelstoke award recipient recognized for my volunteer leadership in community organizations. I was a key organizer for the group that built Revelstoke’s Kovach Park skatepark (Columbia Valley Skateboard Association), and a founding board member of downtown co-working space Mountain CoLab. My volunteer and board appointments include Revelstoke Community Housing Society, Revelstoke Community Foundation, Stoke FM Radio Society, and many other committee roles. I work as an instructor and professor at Okanagan College in Revelstoke. I am the owner, creative director, and editor at Revelstoke Mountaineer Magazine and revelstokemountaineer.com. If elected, I will divest myself of the Mountaineer. I graduated from the University of British Columbia (BA) and the University of Wollongong (MJ). I am seeking election because I believe Revelstoke’s engaged residents make our beautiful community one of the best places in B.C. to live and raise a family. I’m committed to stewarding our community and leaving Revelstoke better for future generations.

PLATFORM

My platform focus is housing, specifically targeted updating of zoning bylaws to spur the private market development we need, and on building connections to create a social housing entity to coordinate social housing development, oversight and grant applications. My other key priorities include: 2) Stable administration: Stopping the revolving door and focusing on staff teamwork to serve residents; 3) Infrastructure management: Supporting long-term asset management to best attract government funding partnerships; 4) Communication and inclusive, equitable community engagement: Revelstoke wants to engage to help make our community a better place; let’s get the communication tools and philosophy in place; 5) Climate change adaptation and mitigation: Increase focus, get projects completed and attract partnerships, especially regional transportation; 6) Affordability: Respect taxpayers by focusing on services that deliver value; 7) Responsive leadership: Open doors and meet challenges head on. My other three priorities focus on regional backcountry land use planning, building regional representation and fostering community interconnection.

Editors note: The Revelstoke Review was unable to coordinate a video interview with Aaron Orlando.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

electionRevelstoke