Revelstoke Votes: Austin Luciow – Council Candidate

I am the kitchen manager of the Neighbourhood Kitchen a Project of Community Connections, making meals for Revelstoke’s Food Bank clients. I work with the Bear Aware gleaning project to process the abundance of fruit grown in town to bake for the School Breakfast Programs. I am the Chef of the Big Eddy Pub, on the Begbie View Elementary PAC and DPAC, and a board member of the Revelstoke Youth Soccer Association. You may have also seen me around collecting food recovery from the LFI farmers market or coaching soccer down at Centennial Fields. I chose to run for city councillor to offer the residents a chance for representation for renters, parents and food service industry. I feel these next four years will be very important in the growth and development of the town, as well as its environmental sustainability. I want to be a part of the decisions that need to be made. I have made this wonderful town home for the last six years and want to help it grow and be the benchmark other B.C. towns are compared to.

My first and main focus in running is the need to address affordable and denser housing in town to allow people the chance to gain access to the real estate market. We need to work towards solutions that will address the struggles businesses face attracting and retaining staff with the rising costs of living and especially rent in town. Johnson Heights needs to be connected to town. The risk and delays our residents face getting between there into town is something that needs to be addressed and is one of the next steps in the expansion and development of our town. Environmental sustainability is critical over these next years as we are seeing a rise in frequency and severity of natural weather events in our immediate and surrounding areas. We need to make decisions that will positively shape the future for our town and residents and have disaster mitigation plans in place that can be quickly enacted to ensure the health and safety of our residents if issues do arise.

