Revelstoke Votes: Gary Sulz – Mayoral Candidate

Our interview with one of the two candidates for Mayor of Revelstoke

Gary Sulz

Mayoral Candidate

BIO

I was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, and have been operating the funeral home here in Revelstoke since 1984, and have lived here since buying into the business in 1990.

I am married to Christina (Chrissie) Onischuk, a second generation Revelstokian. We have three sons and five grandchildren. My hobbies include gardening, scuba diving and riding my motorcycle. I also served the community for 10 years as a RCMP Auxiliary officer during the 1990s. Many years ago, I was asked by Domenic Meloro, a long-time local resident to run for council. I took on that challenge in 2014 and have been on council continuously since. I first served as a councillor from 2014-2018 and mayor from 2018 until present.

PLATFORM

Continuity is key as we enter this next four years. During the pandemic I have proven that I can stay calm in a storm. Under my leadership Revelstoke was able to position itself in a good financial place to weather that crisis.

Housing is still concerning, however, my leadership allowed staff to find ways to bring 190 affordable units forward, either constructed or under construction. We have a total of 650 units in various stages of approval and that is unprecedented in the history of Revelstoke. Just this morning I was present at RMR as we officially broke ground on their employee housing. RMR was going to start with Phase One (92 units), and our staff were able to convince them to start more.

So today, RMR is starting on 184 units of employee housing to be completed in approximately 18 months. With our new OCP, Master plans, Short Term Rental bylaw and our Housing Action Plan we are well on our way to making Revelstoke a better and more inclusive community to live in.

I have forged respectful relationships with our Indigenous leaders and Elders over the last four years and with their input we are working together with industry and the provincial government to find sustainability in the forest sector. I will continue to empower our staff to be the best that they can be to serve you, the residents of Revelstoke.

