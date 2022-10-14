Revelstoke Votes: Lee Devlin – Council Candidate

Lee Devlin

Council Candidate

BIO

I was born in Revelstoke nearly 40 years ago, and have lived here all my life save for a brief excursion to Calgary for a few years shortly after graduation. I’ve always loved Revelstoke, and it’s been an I threshing experience to see the rapid growth and change the city has experienced in the last couple of decades. Other things about me: I’m passionate about food preparation, obscure knowledge, and enjoying the outdoors on leisurely walks. Revelstoke is, and always will be, home to me and I felt it was time to embrace that spirit and do what I can to strive to make this city a better place to live; not only for myself, but for everyone who wants to see Revelstoke thrive.

PLATFORM

My platform will focus on overall affordability in town. Not only for renters in the form of affordable housing units, but also for long-term local homeowners in the form of targeted property tax rebates or even reduction. The main core of my platform is to find ways to make tourists and for-profit landlords shoulder more of the city’s burden while simultaneously granting cost-of-living reliefs for locals across the board. We cannot fight the reality that Revelstoke has become a tourist town, but it is my belief that we can be doing a much better job making tourists pay for infrastructure improvements instead of citizens.

