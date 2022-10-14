Revelstoke Votes: Nicole Cherlet – Mayoral Candidate

Our interview with one of the two candidates for Mayor of Revelstoke

Nicole Cherlet

Mayoral Candidate

BIO

I was raised and studied sciences in the prairies, grew values travelling as a teacher and backcountry guide, and found community in Revelstoke in 2008. Before being elected to Council in 2018, I was an active volunteer and board member at the Chamber of Commerce and Revelstoke Local Food Initiative.

I have been honoured to represent those communities and others to City Hall during my term, ensuring that council policy directed more effective support as we navigated the last four wild years.

As a tenant I understand well the affordability crisis that has been building since well before this pandemic. I was proud to serve the community with my business Big Mountain Kitchen, and since I closed due to supply lines in the late winter, with your support I can now bring my full time attention, energy and compassion to leadership at City Hall.

PLATFORM

I’m running for mayor because I believe we can do more to share information and collaboratively work towards decisions. Addressing the complex, interwoven challenges of affordability and a changing climate will take bold action with broad support and strong partnerships.

Our recent Official Community Plan (OCP) dug deep to understand our shared values as neighbours, and to set out and organize the necessary actions that will build a Revelstoke that is livable for generations to come. Increasing gentle density, better transportation connections, a more cohesive cultural strategy, workforce development support, responsible asset management and so much more.

We can’t hesitate with this work, and we need to share progress with our partners and residents openly. Policy and bylaws like DCCs will have a different flavour depending on the decisions of the next council, and will impact how many nurses, teachers, and tradespeople can continue to call Revelstoke home.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

electionRevelstoke