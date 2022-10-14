Revelstoke Votes: Rushda Rubaia – Council Candidate

Rushda Rubaia

Council Candidate

BIO

I would like to acknowledge that we live on the land of Ktunaxa, Syilx, Secwepemc and Sinixt nations. I am honored to be considered to represent them in the future. I moved to Revelstoke 2.5 years ago. Fell in love with the nature. It’s been very healing. So I understand the need of protecting Mount Begbie and protecting the old growth. Revelstoke has an amazing community. My first skis were given to me by TJ who owns the carwash in town. My neighbours have given me fruits and vegetables from their gardens. Skiers have encouraged me to get up everytime I have had a crash on the slope when I was learning to ski. I have been stuck a few times in the snow with my rearwheel chevy van and I had wonderful people push my van out of the snow. Once, one gentleman jumped my battery at the parking lot of the ski hill. I was assaulted by my landlord in Big Eddy and if it wasn’t for the amazing women’s shelter in town, I wouldn’t have had a place to stay during Christmas last year. I have received so much from this town, that I feel like it’s time for me to give back using all my personal and professional skills. I think running for council is the best way to do that.

PLATFORM

I want to try my best to ensure everybody in town lives together peacefully and happily. All the businesses are run to ensure the economic growth of this town and not greed. I want to see the locals of this town affording to live their lives with financial ease and not having to leave. And I think from the proper engagement from the community, the city can work together with the provincial and federal government to make it happen.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

electionRevelstoke