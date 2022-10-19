Election signs in downtown Revelstoke ahead of the polls closing. (Zac Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Election signs in downtown Revelstoke ahead of the polls closing. (Zac Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Votes: The election by the numbers

The City of Revelstoke have announced the official results from the 2022 election

The City of Revelstoke have declared the official results from the 2022 General Local Election.

According to the City, of the 6,387 eligible voters in the community, 1,941 cast a ballot, or 30.4 per cent of eligible voters. In 2018, 2608 ballots were cast in the municipal election, 45.3 per cent of eligible voters at the time.

Experience turned out to be a major factor considered by Revelstoke voters, as councillors Aaron Orlando and Tim Palmer, who have both previously served on council, were the only council candidates to receive more than 50 per cent of the votes.

Here are the numbers from the 2022 municipal election as of Oct. 19:

Elected candidates are highlighted in bold.

Mayor of Revelstoke

Gary Sulz: 1,461

• Nicole Cherlet: 432

City Council

Aaron Orlando: 1,397

Tim Palmer: 1,290

Lee Devlin: 927

Austin Luciow: 871

Tim Staphenhurst: 839

Matt Cherry: 778

• Eddie Shultz: 755

• John Hordyk: 651

• Tony Jeglum: 621

• Rushda Rubaia: 607

School District 19

Alan Chell: 1,242

Wendy Rota: 1,043

Sarah Zimmer: 984

Jodie Allen: 739

Sasha Walsh: 678

• Cat Moffat 577

• Tamarin Martin 566

• Nathan Harrison 460

READ MORE: Gary Sulz re-elected as mayor of Revelstoke

READ MORE: Nominees announced in Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

electionRevelstoke

Previous story
Gary Sulz re-elected as mayor of Revelstoke

Just Posted

Election signs in downtown Revelstoke ahead of the polls closing. (Zac Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Votes: The election by the numbers

Poster for the Business Excellence Awards. (Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce)
Nominees announced in Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards

Habitat for Humanity Canada announced Oct. 13 that it is ‘disaffiliating’ Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, but former Kamloops executive director Bill Miller says it will have no effect on car raffle, ReStore in Salmon Arm or housing developments. (File photo)
Habitat Canada points to Habitat Kamloops’ private home sales as a reason for disaffiliation

(Pixabay file photo)
Okanagan communities make the list for B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities