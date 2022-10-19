Revelstoke Votes: The election by the numbers

The City of Revelstoke have announced the official results from the 2022 election

According to the City, of the 6,387 eligible voters in the community, 1,941 cast a ballot, or 30.4 per cent of eligible voters. In 2018, 2608 ballots were cast in the municipal election, 45.3 per cent of eligible voters at the time.

Experience turned out to be a major factor considered by Revelstoke voters, as councillors Aaron Orlando and Tim Palmer, who have both previously served on council, were the only council candidates to receive more than 50 per cent of the votes.

Here are the numbers from the 2022 municipal election as of Oct. 19:

Elected candidates are highlighted in bold.

Mayor of Revelstoke

• Gary Sulz: 1,461

• Nicole Cherlet: 432

City Council

Aaron Orlando: 1,397

• Tim Palmer: 1,290

• Lee Devlin: 927

• Austin Luciow: 871

• Tim Staphenhurst: 839

• Matt Cherry: 778

• Eddie Shultz: 755

• John Hordyk: 651

• Tony Jeglum: 621

• Rushda Rubaia: 607

School District 19

• Alan Chell: 1,242

• Wendy Rota: 1,043

• Sarah Zimmer: 984

• Jodie Allen: 739

• Sasha Walsh: 678

• Cat Moffat 577

• Tamarin Martin 566

• Nathan Harrison 460

