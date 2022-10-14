Revelstoke Votes: Tim Stapenhurst – Council Candidate

Tim Stapenhurst

Council Candidate

BIO

Hi – My name is Tim Stapenhurst. I live in Revelstoke with my wife, and my two daughters, Jojo and Madi. We have lived here for almost seven years after leaving Washington, DC where I worked for the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department. I always wanted to come home to Canada and Revelstoke was my preferred city to live in. I had previously lived in the area as a whitewater rafting guide/ ski bum attending the Adventure Tourism program at the College of the Rockies. I’ve lived in Golden, Whistler, Vancouver, Victoria, and Kananaskis country. I`ve also lived in Ethiopia, Uganda and the USA.

PLATFORM

I never thought that I’d be running for council-but it does make sense. My career has always been focused on public service – first in the military and then later in the fire department. I`m hoping to draw on those two positions to provide the citizens with a level of government service that I believe we all deserve; an honest hard-working, trustworthy, transparent government that is working for the people. That is putting community first. I`m running for council not just out of a sense of civic duty, but as a concerned vested citizen of this community. I`m running for council as someone who is a parent with children attending local schools, as a homeowner, a property owner, a friend, and a student, someone who has worked both with and in the city and someone who is listening to the citizens and is focused on the community.

