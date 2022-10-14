Revelstoke Votes: Tim Stapenhurst – Council Candidate

Our interview with council candidate Tim Stapenhurst

Tim Stapenhurst

Council Candidate

BIO

Hi – My name is Tim Stapenhurst. I live in Revelstoke with my wife, and my two daughters, Jojo and Madi. We have lived here for almost seven years after leaving Washington, DC where I worked for the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department. I always wanted to come home to Canada and Revelstoke was my preferred city to live in. I had previously lived in the area as a whitewater rafting guide/ ski bum attending the Adventure Tourism program at the College of the Rockies. I’ve lived in Golden, Whistler, Vancouver, Victoria, and Kananaskis country. I`ve also lived in Ethiopia, Uganda and the USA.

PLATFORM

I never thought that I’d be running for council-but it does make sense. My career has always been focused on public service – first in the military and then later in the fire department. I`m hoping to draw on those two positions to provide the citizens with a level of government service that I believe we all deserve; an honest hard-working, trustworthy, transparent government that is working for the people. That is putting community first. I`m running for council not just out of a sense of civic duty, but as a concerned vested citizen of this community. I`m running for council as someone who is a parent with children attending local schools, as a homeowner, a property owner, a friend, and a student, someone who has worked both with and in the city and someone who is listening to the citizens and is focused on the community.

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

electionRevelstoke

Previous story
Revelstoke Votes: Rushda Rubaia – Council Candidate
Next story
Revelstoke Votes: Tony Jeglum – Council Candidate

Just Posted

Tony Jeglum. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Votes: Tony Jeglum – Council Candidate

Dorian Bell appeared via video in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Oct. 14, 2022 when he was sentenced on three charges, one of them dangerous driving causing death stemming from a May 2021 incident near the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous that resulted in the death of a Malakwa woman. (File photo)
Man responsible for vehicle death of Shuswap woman sentenced to 4.5 years in jail

Tim Stapenhurst. (Contributed)
Revelstoke Votes: Tim Stapenhurst – Council Candidate

Rushda Rubaia. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Votes: Rushda Rubaia – Council Candidate