Take the bus to the polling station for free on election day

Revelstoke is one of several communities offering free public transit

The BC Transit busses are fully equipped for residents who require assistance. (Submitted/BC Transit)

Need a ride to the polling stations on Saturday (Oct. 15)? BC Transit is offering free rides on voting day for the municipal elections.

The busses will stop in Arrow Heights, Southside, the Big Eddy, Columbia Park and downtown in order to help residents cast their votes.

26 communities across BC are offering free access to BC Transit to make it easier for residents to get to the polls.

In Revelstoke, the polling station is located at the community centre at 600 Campbell Ave.

According to BC Transit, decisions to offer free transit are made by local government partners in each separate community.

For more information about transit routes and schedules go to bctransit.com/revelstoke/schedules-and-maps.

READ MORE: Visible smoke, closures at Mount Revelstoke over coming days due to prescribed fire

READ MORE: Police chase from Sicamous to Revelstoke ends in arrest after officers threatened

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

electionRevelstoke