54-40 to perform new album, classics in Kelowna

54-40 will be in Kelowna March 31 performing from their new album Keep On Walking.

As they celebrate their 38th year as a band, 54-40 will be in Kelowna March 31 performing from their new album Keep On Walking.

The album Keep On Walking has been described as an eclectic, propulsive, album in a career spilling over with them.

Featuring 11 original songs helmed by a quartet of superstar producers, Keep On Walking is a vivid snapshot of precisely where singer/guitarist Neil Osborne, bassist Brad Merritt, drummer Matt Johnson, and guitarist Dave Gennfind themselves today.

The album’s rock anthem “Sucker For Your Love,” is what Osborne describes as “a classic, in-the-wheelhouse 54-40 song.”

RELATED: PEACHFEST LINE-UP HAS LOTS TO CHOOSE FROM

There’s also the breathtakingly intimate, candlelit ballad Hold My Kiss, which Osborne said wrote itself, much like One Gun, I Go Blind and Ocean Pearl.

Elsewhere on the new album, the hard-charging Can’t Hide My Love contrasts sharply with the jangly and deceptively sunny title track.

Those four songs, whittled from 25-odd demos, were produced, respectively, by Garth Richardson (see also 54-40’s Since When from 1998), Gavin Brown (Billy Talent, the Tragically Hip), Steven Drake (54-40’s Trusted by Millions from 1996) and veteran 54-40 accomplice Dave (Rave) Ogilvie, whose multiple credits include 2015’s acclaimed career retrospective, La Difference – A History Unplugged.

Despite input from contributors, Keep On Walking has a seamless vibe, held together equally by Osborne’s voice and panoramic lyrics and by 54-40’s honed-over-decades hivemind. In that sense, Keep On Walking is the quintessential 54-40 record: at once instantly familiar and dazzlingly new.

“Gavin has a system of recording that is tight and efficient but still leaves room for the magic that can happen spontaneously during recording,” said Johnson.

“Steven relies on a creative and open-ended dialogue between the artist and himself to propel the music to its destined place. Garth uses an old-school approach to achieve timeless and performance-oriented recordings. And Rave is what we’d call our fifth member, the ultimate facilitator. All ideas have potential when you are making a record with him.”

The Kelowna show will take place at teh Community Theatre.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tickets moving quickly for Okanagan Fest of Ale

Just Posted

Winter driving conditions on Hwy. 1 and 23 Monday

Winter maintenance taking place on Highway 23 north of Revelstoke

Glimpses of the Past

From the threat of wolves in 1893 to a junior ski jumping distance world record in 1928

Revelstoke ends Kamloops’ season with Game 6 victory

Storm head coach Patterson done with Junior B club

Humane Societies search for owner of B.C. dog dropped off in Calgary

The stray dog was picked up in Revelstoke and dropped off at the Country Hills Animal Hospital earlier this week

Medimap lets users view wait times at Revelstoke walk-in clinics

Mountain View Medical and Selkirk Medical Group sign up for online service

Touring Mount Macpherson Ski Area

Revelstoke Nordic athletes give the Review an exclusive look at the classic course for BC Midget Championships

Squatter arrested in remote home

Chase RCMP find man hiding in season home in North Shuswap’s Seymour Arm

Newly developed 3D printed tissues could advance cancer research

UBC Okanagan prof. says the technique is a valuable new tool

54-40 to perform new album, classics in Kelowna

54-40 will be in Kelowna March 31 performing from their new album Keep On Walking.

B.C. police departments to roll out electronic tickets

Starting March 5, five local police departments will try a pilot program to deliver eTickets

Tickets moving quickly for Okanagan Fest of Ale

The annual Okanagan Fest of Ale will take place in Penticton on April 13 and 14

Impaired driver arrested on TransCanada Highway

A man being pursued by RCMP came to a rough stop this… Continue reading

Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

Sixty-seven teams are signed up for the 1,600-kilometre trek over mountain ranges, frozen rivers and other dangerous terrain.

Trump tweets that steel, aluminum tariffs stay unless there’s a new NAFTA deal

Trump’s announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill.

Most Read