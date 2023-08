The Hip Replacements take the stage at 3 p.m.

Prospera Place will be packed with people this afternoon for day three of Rock the Lake.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Kelowna for the annual rock concert.

Festivities resume today at 3 p.m. with The Hip Replacements, followed by Prism, The Northern Pikes, and Burton Cummings and band.

One dollar from each ticket will help support the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

Arts and EntertainmentKelownaLive music