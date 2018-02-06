The Duchess of Cornwall, left, is accompanied by actress Beverley Callard outside the Rovers Return pub during her visit to the set of the British TV series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday Feb. 4, 2010. Shannon Leonard Churchill left the world with a single regret: not knowing how Coronation Street will end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jon Super

A very quirky, very Canadian obituary

Man pens own obit, says only regret was not seeing end of Coronation Street

Shannon Leonard Churchill left the world with a single regret: not knowing how Coronation Street will end.

The 44-year-old East Coast man makes the quirky claim in an obituary he wrote for himself before dying from cancer “peacefully at home” on Jan. 31.

“Stuff has been trying to kill me for years and it was colon cancer that finally got me,” he wrote.

In his mostly light-hearted tribute, Churchill said his life was always about the things he was able to do, rather than what he had accumulated and that he had few regrets other than wanting to know how the long-running British soap opera concludes.

“I had a great life with too few regrets to even be sure they really existed,” he wrote in the note posted Monday. “My only regret is that I will not know how Coronation Street will end.”

Churchill rhymes off his greatest accomplishments in life, saying he married his best friend, was in a cage with a lion — qualifying that this was not his wife — spent years enjoying the freedom of motorcycle riding and visited his ”second home of Ireland.”

Churchill, who was from Newfoundland but lived with his wife Melissa in Cole Harbour, N.S., also offered some guidance to people reading his obituary.

“My advice to you all is to make those bucket lists and to start filling them in. Life is short and it only runs out; I should know, I was only 44,” he wrote.

“So get off your butts and live those lives while you still have them and make sure you really think of what you want to matter on those last days. I bet it won’t be the colour or the model of your car.”

He finishes the touching note by thanking his extended family and suggesting that donations could be made to the Nova Scotia SPCA or the Hope for Wildlife animal sanctuary. He said cremation had taken place and that a celebration of his life would be held at a later date.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap artwork selected for national portfolio

Just Posted

PHOTOS: A Carousel of Nations celebrates multiculturalism

The annual event at the Community Centre had attendees share food, music, games and ideas

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

PHOTOS AND RESULTS: Second annual banked slalom at RMR

Over the weekend Trapper Snowboards held its second annual banked slalom event at RMR

Avalanche debris removal continues on Trans-Canada Hwy.

Drivers should expect 20 minute delays

Clovechok picked a winner

Andrew Wilkinson wins BC Liberal leadership

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

No money to promote Canadian anthem changes

Government won’t spend more to promote new gender-neutral O Canada lyrics

Vernon athlete shares remarkable story

Former freestyle skier Mike Shaw, paralyzed in an accident, will talk at UBCO

Okanagan-area ridings mostly ignore local endorsements

Andrew Wilkinson was the top choice in four of seven Okanagan ridings for B.C. Liberal leadership

Video shows rough arrest of man in trial on firearms charges

Cody J. E. Wilson was arrested in Penticton on Oct. 7, 2016 outside the Denny’s parking lot

Northwest B.C. lawyer receives civil courage award

Alayne Fleischmann honoured for speaking out against bank scandal

Shuswap artwork selected for national portfolio

Bathing Bear will help raise funds for wetland conservation

Scotties exceeds attendance target in Penticton

Curling Canada records show attendance was over 55,000 over the 10 days

Most Read