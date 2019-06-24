Acoustic show at The Last Drop this week

Live shows go Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Live acoustic music at The Last Drop this week. (Submitted)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

If you’re interested in hearing some great live music this week come down to the Last Drop for a very talented acoustic guitar player (Shaddy) and keyboard vocalist (Duncan) who are from the Calgary based band Invertigo.

These two very skilled musicians will be playing the outdoor patio Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 6:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. if the weather is good, or if raining move indoors to take the stage after 8 p.m.

Wednesday is Jam Night at the Last Drop so they will play with other local musicians from 9:30 p.m. until close.

READ MORE: Line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest announced

I’ve seen these guys many times over the last two winters because they play in the band Invertigo who will be at the Last Drop this Saturday night, they do some incredible cover versions of famous groups from years past like Guns & Roses, Jimi Hendrix, Queen, and Stone Temple Pilots, Having seen Shaddy on electric guitar I already knew he was one of the best I’ve heard in Revelstoke from their high energy shows during the ski season, but I’d never experienced him play acoustic before.

He’s just as good in a quieter setting too jamming songs with the same tight precision that makes him such a skilled musician. Duncan is the bass player and back up vocalist for Invertigo but I’ve never heard him on keyboards, I had no idea he had such a great voice as a lead vocalist and is so talented on the keys as well.

Come down and support live music in Revelstoke, we’re lucky to have these guys downtown all week.

 

Acoustic show at The Last Drop this week

