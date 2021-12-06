Lengendary rocker Alice Cooper is coming back to the South Okanagan Events Centre in April, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Alice Cooper returns to Okanagan in 2022

Cooper last performed at Penticton’s SOEC in 2016

After a delay due to COVID-19, Alice Cooper is coming back to the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Six years after his last appearance in 2016, Cooper will be bringing special guest Buckcherry along with him when he arrives April 15, 2022.

READ MORE: Photos: Alice Cooper haunts Penticton

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the ‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ was originally intending to be in Penticton in 2020, but that performance was put off due to the pandemic and health restrictions.

Cooper’s latest tour is also coming off the release of his latest album Detroit Stories, a tribute to the sounds of Cooper’s hometown and the music of the city that made him.

Tickets for the show start at $45 (plus taxes and fees) and go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.

