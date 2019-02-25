A sneak peak at the mad tea party in Just for Kick’s Dance Studio’s upcoming production of Alice In Wonderland. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Alice in Wonderland ballet coming March 3

Local dancers to perform second annual ballet production

Just for Kicks Dance Studio will stage its second annual ballet production March 3.

This year, the students have worked hard to bring the story of Alice in Wonderland to life in Revelstoke, say studio officials.

The matinee will go at 1 p.m. at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre, while the the evening performance is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Tickets are for both performances are $12 each and are available at the Community Centre front desk.

 

