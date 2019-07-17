Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce is one of the places participating in this year’s Columbia Basin Culture tour. (Nelson Road Kings 2016)

Annual Columbia Basin Culture tour coming up Aug 10 and 11

There are locations across the region participating

The eleventh annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour is a fun weekend that combines a road trip with a customized cultural experience like no other.

On Aug. 10 and 11, visit artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites at your own pace. With venues, exhibitions, artwork and performances changing every year, there is always something new to experience.

Start at Barbara Maye’s studio at 1105 Oscar St. in Revelstoke where she will be displaying carvings and watercolours.

READ MORE: Revelstoke artist’s newest body of work goes back to the veins

Visit the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre for some family friendly fun, learn about mining and social history of the area. Also in Rossland are the Rossland Light Opera Players as well as local artist TR By Hand and Polly Esther the Clown. Visit the Trail Museum & Archives at Riverfront Centre, the Salmo & Area Museum in Salmo as well as the Salmo Arts Council that will be set up with various artists at the Ymir Schoolhouse.

This year there are a number of new artists’ studios including Canada Photographic Arts Society and Bee Glade Farm & Fibre in Glade. In Nelson, the Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce has joined us this year as well as Hall Printing and ViewPoint Gallery on the lake which is an exciting new venue carrying the work of various local artists. Kootenay Studio Arts at Selkirk College will be hosting several artists doing demonstrations in the jewellery studio such as local jeweler Lily Andersen who will also be selling her work there.

READ MORE: Hammering it out in the Big Eddy

Don’t forget to check out your favorite artists from past years too – the images of their new works are incredible! Take a sneak peek of the Artist/Venue Profile pages at cbculturetour.com, with additional images on Facebook: fb.me/cbculturetour and Instagram: #cbculturetour.

This is a free, self-guided tour, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grab a map, your Culture Tour Directory, and go! Look for directories at tourist info centres now or order one online.

 

