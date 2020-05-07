Another Okanagan Rib Fest snuffed out by COVID-19

Rib Fest won’t be serving up a second helping.

The event, which made its debut in Vernon in 2019, isn’t able to return for 2020 due to COVID-19.

Organizers were holding out hoping to move the July event to mid August or September, but have been forced to cancel for this year.

“So we will now concentrate on next year and hope to do even better,” said Moe Sather, one of the organizers of the event, which is put on by the Elks Club.

But it’s a sad announcement for the Elks, which were planning on a momentous event this year to celebrate the club’s 100th anniversary.

The Club has also been suffering during this pandemic.

“We have been shut down since March 15 and we were booked every weekend until September 11, but all of the rentals have been cancelled. We also miss the income for our Friday dinners and a lot of the bookings wanted catering also.”

The service group, which annually donates thousands back into the community, is wondering how it will survive at this rate.

“I really do not know what we are going to do as we do not have enough money to keep going along like this,” said Sather.

