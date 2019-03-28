Apollyon reigns supreme at Wacken Metal Battle

Apollyon will now compete in Vancouver at the B.C. Finals April 28

Kelowna’s Apollyon claimed victory at the Wacken Metal Battle.

The battle’s maiden voyage through Kelowna pit Apollyon against Northern Steel, EdenEcho ArkenFire and Death Machine March 23 for a chance to compete in the B.C. Final in Vancouver April 28. The bands faced off against each other in front of a crowd of roaring metal-heads for a spot on the Wacken Open Air festival line-up in Wacken, Germany that is attended by an estimated 100,000 people.

“It went pretty well, we went into it with a good attitude, not concerned with the competition at all,” said Jesse Hett, vocals and guitar.

“We have been a band for four and a half years now and we are starting to get that feel, and the chemistry between everyone (in the band) and our stage presence, it really just upped the bar,” said Nic Depper, drummer.

The Wacken Metal Battle has been taking place around the world since 2003 and has given bands such as Drone, Torture Squad, Battle Beast and Hammercult their big break. The battle supports young, unsigned bands from more than 40 countries. Canada has won the coveted first place twice in 2013 and 2015 and has come in second once in 2016.

Apollyon, formed in 2014 and has become a rising death metal act in the Kelowna metal scene. The band credits their success to their authentic performance, where they present themselves on stage instead of a persona.

“It’s just our raw energy people describe it to me as visceral, it’s not really trying to put on a mask on or play out of ourselves,” said Hett.

“If we can connect with even just a few people and make them feel invigorated or something that makes them feel the same, and like they are not alone.”

Moving into the B.C. finals, the band is hoping to just put on a good show for their fans.

“Obviously we would like to win and that would be great. But even just playing a really good show and make new fans down in Vancouver would be great,” said Braden Farr, guitar.

Apollyon will perform in the B.C. Final in Vancouver April 28.

