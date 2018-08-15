Are you Canada’s next Masterchef?

Home cooks looking to follow their cuisine dreams can apply now.

Passionate and talented Canadian home cooks hungry for an opportunity to capture the title of Canada’s next MasterChef can apply online now.

Applications are accepted online until Sept. 30, 2018.

On top of online casting submissions, invitation-only auditions will also be held across Canada this summer, so home cooks are encouraged to get their applications in soon.

Canadian chefs Michael Bonacini, Alvin Leung, and Claudio Aprile will return as judges.

According to Bell Media, season five of Masterchef Canada was ranked among the Top 15 most-watched programs on Canadian television with all key demos this past spring, averaging 1.2 million viewers weekly.

Related: Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in Kelowna

Related: Apply now

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LUNA Q&A: Isabelle Kirouac
Next story
‘Art Alleries’ coming to Revelstoke with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust

Just Posted

‘Art Alleries’ coming to Revelstoke with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust

Rob Buchanan’s creations will be hung on alleyway walls and lit

Animal rights activists to protest Kelowna’s RibFest launch

Animal rights activists plan on sinking their teeth into an annual event they say is unethical and unhealthy.

No end in sight, smoke is here to stay

There is no anticipated change in weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap this week

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

LUNA Q&A: Isabelle Kirouac

Meet the artists of LUNA Noctural Art & Wonder coming to Revelstoke Sept. 29

No growth on the Monashee Complex wildfires

Mabel Creek, Sugar Mountain and Harris Creek fires continue to burn near Lumby and Cherryville

Shuswap city’s panhandling bylaw put on hold after public hearing

Council allows time to pursue more compassionate solutions

B.C. not prepared for a Humboldt Broncos bus crash, group says

An air ambulance advocacy group wants an overhaul of B.C.’s emergency medical system in rural regions

UPDATE: Three new fires sparked in the South Okanagan- Similkameen

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze off Olalla forest service road

Liberals look at creating federal holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said day to recognize painful legacy would boost understanding

Mounties deployed to help B.C. communities affected by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to places particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Crews are working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

Update: Aug. 15 Crews will continue to mop up and extend hose… Continue reading

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

Most Read