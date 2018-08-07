West Metal Entertainment has started a GoFundMe page to recoup costs from the 10th annual festival July 13-14 with a goal of $5,000. (Morning Star file photo)

Armstrong Metalfest seeks financial support

GoFundMe seeking $5,000

Armstrong’s annual metal bash is in need of support.

For a decade, West Metal Entertainment has put Armstrong Metalfest on the stage, and this year was no different. However, unlike in previous years, the 10th edition of the festival, which overtook the Hassen Memorial Arena July 13-14, was unable to break even.

“Each year our costs have steadily grown and, even with our planning throughout this year, it has become more than we can handle. In the past, we were able to recoup any losses through fundraising and personal contributions, but this year it is not enough. Because of various upgrades, such as the stage, and unexpected costs, we are here, asking for your help,” reads the GoFundMe page created July 29 by festival co-founder Jesse Valstar.

As of Aug, 7, eight days after the campaign’s launch, the GoFundMe has raised $3,259 of its $5,000 goal.

According to Valstar, all funds raised will go to covering costs of the 2018 fest with any leftover income going towards the 11th festival in 2019.

Related: Armstrong Metalfest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

“Support of this campaign means we will get to continue to have our yearly heavy metal getaway weekend, and our volunteers will continue to gladly organize it for all you beautiful people,” the page reads.

“This festival is everything to us, and we want to continue to put it on! With your support, we can make it happen.”

The campaign remains open until Sept. 1.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke artist gave up the lens in favour of a brush

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust funds 12 new childcare spaces in Revelstoke

Revelstoke’s Stepping Stones Child Care Centre is on of 42 child care… Continue reading

Revelstoke Aquaducks heading to provincial championship

This weekend was a huge success for the Aquaducks as they competed… Continue reading

Revelstoke School District breakfast program receives funds from Columbia Basin Trust

The Revelstoke School District parent advisory council has received funding from the… Continue reading

Revy Let’s Talk: Yes, I carry a Naloxone kit. Don’t you?

Within a single society, values and opinions can diverge substantially on the… Continue reading

Okanagan to be hit by a heat wave

Temperatures could get as high as 40 C

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

Blaze may have been human caused

Armstrong Metalfest seeks financial support

GoFundMe seeking $5,000

B.C. voting referendum challenge back in court

Business group says proportional representation process rushed

Wineology: Making sense of natural wines

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

Cougar kills pregnant goat in B.C. suburb

Conservation officers called late Monday in Maple Ridge

B.C. officials seek clarity after Saudi Arabia to reportedly remove students

Feud develops after Canada’s global affairs minister tweeted for release of human rights activists

Heat wave sparks North Okanagan wildfire growth

The Lumby area has four fires of note.

Open-flame floating lanterns land in B.C. residential neighbourhood

‘It did pose a risk to the community,’ fire chief says

Most Read

  • Armstrong Metalfest seeks financial support

    GoFundMe seeking $5,000