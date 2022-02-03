Armstrong MetalFest to rock on in 2022

Cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the two-day event will go ahead in July this year

Western Canada’s largest hardcore music event will be returning to Armstrong in July.

Armstrong MetalFest (AMF) was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but following guidelines from the B.C. government, the two-day event will go ahead on July 15 and 16.

“We are pleased to announce that we are planning on having a festival this year! We are planning a similar event like years past, but depending on the Public Health Orders at the time of the festival may take a different physical form. We are working hard to solidify this year’s lineup, and we feel it will be just the light many of us need to look forward to! If everything works out we will be adding additional non-music events during the rest, as well as ramping up other events such as Thrash Wrestling!” AMF festival organizers said, adding they hope to make pre-sale tickets available in March.

Those who purchased tickets for the 2020 event and were planning to use them in 2021 are asked to hold onto their tickets, as they’ll be able to use them to attend one of the next three years of the festival through 2022-2024. Ticket holders can email info@armstrongmetalfest.ca for more information.

Since 2009, West Metal Entertainment and AMF have brought the talents of hundreds of local bands and international acts to the sleepy town of Armstrong. Each year as many as 700 metalheads from Canada and the U.S. flock to the Okanagan town for three days of camping, taking in more than 30 bands, taking part in wrestling events and scavenger hunts and catching up with their fellow metal fans.

Past festivals have featured headliners such as Kataklysm, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire, Nekrogoblikon and Beyond Creation, as well as emerging artists from across North America.

The festival will be following BC Centre for Disease Control guidelines, which can be found here.

