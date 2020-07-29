Artists sought to fill stage time at Okanagan theatre

COVID-19 impacts Performing Arts Centre regularly scheduled programming

Calling all artists!

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society has issued a Call for Artists to the local and regional performing arts community for expressions of interest in using the Performing Arts Centre stage and/or the upgraded Marie Fleming Hall for small-scale live performance, recording, development of new works, master classes, creative presentations or any other imaginative venue-appropriate proposal.

“We are looking for musicians, dancers, singers, actors, comics, spoken word artists, poets, cirque artists! All performing arts style are welcome,” artistic director Erin Kennedy said. “COVID-19 has shifted our 2020-21 Spotlight Season to pivot and focus on providing opportunities for local and area performers —which we would not be able to do as much, given our usual performance schedule. We want to support artists as they continue to create new work. This is a great new resource with new opportunities for artists to perform. We will also be looking for those artists we can contract as part of our own programming. Thankfully, our presenting funders have enabled us to work with local artists – usually these funds are restricted for professional touring shows.”

The Performing Arts Centre is undertaking renovations of the Marie Fleming Hall this summer to create an affordable, versatile, multi-use, performance-ready studio space available to local and area groups, performers and bands, including independent and emerging artists of any and all genres. The Marie Fleming Hall facelift will include flexible staging, enhanced acoustics and the added production capability to livestream or pre-record their small-scale live performance or presentation for online broadcast beginning this fall.

There is also the chance for area artists to be contracted and showcased as part of VDPAC’s own Spotlight programming.

The Performing Arts Centre offers flexible staging in the Marie Fleming Hall or onstage in the theatre, LED lighting, digital sound and tech crew, along with new, state-of-the-art live-streaming and recording equipment with editing production capabilities. Professional, emerging artists and groups of all genres are welcome to submit their applications. All submissions will be reviewed by an artistic and technical production panel.

For details and to apply, visit: https://vdpac.ca/spotlight-season/2020-artists-call

READ MORE: Vernon Performing Arts Centre rolls forward amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Vernon fundraiser making a splash online

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentCoronavirusLive theatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Revelstoke students to return to school this fall

A surge of coronavirus cases in the fall could possibly foil these plans

First phase of Revelstoke signage project awarded for $300K

The project has eight phases to be completed over six years

Golden’s first adaptive-inclusive trail officially opens

Located close to the CBT parking lot, the trail is fun for adaptive riders and moutain bikers alike

Revelstoke buys new machine to fix pot holes faster

The replacement for an asphalt recycling machine was included in the budget for 2020

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

LETTER: Irreversible harm done to Summerland business

Summerland mayor’s confrontation over Confederate flag has harmed store

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Kamloops RCMP searching for missing teen with autism

The boy was last seen headed to the McArthur Island skate park on Monday evening

LETTER: Disappointed with Summerland mayor’s confrontational manner

Confederate flag incident at store should have been handled differently

LETTER: Confederate flag is a potent symbol of hate

We cannot erase history and what it symbolizes — but we can deem it as unacceptable in our community

DriveBC warns of vehicle fire on Coquihalla Highway southbound

DriveBC says delays expected, crews en route to area near Carolin Mine Road

Most Read