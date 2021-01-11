Artists wanted for next phase of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries

The art brings people into places that are usually dark and quiet. (Rob Buchanan photo) Bruno Long’s A Friend of A Friend is three digital art pieces made using photographs of 50 Revelstoke residents. It was unveiled at LUNA RE-IMAGINED on Sept. 26 and is a permanent installation in Revelstoke’s Art Alleries. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The art brings people into places that are usually dark and quiet. (Rob Buchanan photo)

LUNA Art fest is looking for artists to create the next round of pieces to adorn Revelstoke’s alleyways.

With Phase 1 completed in 2019 and Phase 2 in 2020, the deadline for B.C. artists to submit proposals in Feb. 14.

Last year artists Kelly Hutcheson, Bruno Long and Kyle Thornley were chosen and their pieces permanently installed in one of Revelstoke’s back alleys.

Rob Buchanan the originator of the project, also has a series of pieces, lit by solar power in an adjacent alley.

Professional artists residing in B.C. are eligible to apply, although the committee gives preference to those who live in the Columbia Basin. Indigenous artists are also a priority for Phase 3 and are strongly encouraged to apply.

The selection committee is made of five jurors, including representatives from Arts Revelstoke, LUNA, the public art committee and a professional artist.

For more information and the application form see lunafest.ca/web/art-alleries or email info@artsrevelstoke.com

