Artists wanted for next phase of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries

The art brings people into places that are usually dark and quiet. (Rob Buchanan photo)The art brings people into places that are usually dark and quiet. (Rob Buchanan photo)
Bruno Long’s A Friend of A Friend is three digital art pieces made using photographs of 50 Revelstoke residents. It was unveiled at LUNA RE-IMAGINED on Sept. 26 and is a permanent installation in Revelstoke’s Art Alleries. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)Bruno Long’s A Friend of A Friend is three digital art pieces made using photographs of 50 Revelstoke residents. It was unveiled at LUNA RE-IMAGINED on Sept. 26 and is a permanent installation in Revelstoke’s Art Alleries. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
The art brings people into places that are usually dark and quiet. (Rob Buchanan photo)The art brings people into places that are usually dark and quiet. (Rob Buchanan photo)

LUNA Art fest is looking for artists to create the next round of pieces to adorn Revelstoke’s alleyways.

With Phase 1 completed in 2019 and Phase 2 in 2020, the deadline for B.C. artists to submit proposals in Feb. 14.

Last year artists Kelly Hutcheson, Bruno Long and Kyle Thornley were chosen and their pieces permanently installed in one of Revelstoke’s back alleys.

Rob Buchanan the originator of the project, also has a series of pieces, lit by solar power in an adjacent alley.

READ MORE: Creating accessible art in unusual places

Professional artists residing in B.C. are eligible to apply, although the committee gives preference to those who live in the Columbia Basin. Indigenous artists are also a priority for Phase 3 and are strongly encouraged to apply.

The selection committee is made of five jurors, including representatives from Arts Revelstoke, LUNA, the public art committee and a professional artist.

For more information and the application form see lunafest.ca/web/art-alleries or email info@artsrevelstoke.com

READ MORE: More art coming to a Revelstoke alleyway near you

READ MORE: Photographer Bruno Long introduces A Friend of a Friend

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mario Kart races revved at Okanagan theatre
Next story
‘Sex and the City’ revival won’t have Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha

Just Posted

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

The art brings people into places that are usually dark and quiet. (Rob Buchanan photo)
Artists wanted for next phase of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries

Deadline to submit an idea is Feb. 14

An RCMP officer knocks on the door where parishioners of Kelowna Harvest Fellowship are gathering on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

BC Transit is replacing older diesel buses in Revelstoke and the Shuswap with new light-duty gasoline buses. (Submitted/BC Transit)
Feedback sought on Revelstoke’s transit system

Complete the survey by Feb. 5

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
Kootenay-Columbia MP slams COVID-19 vaccination plan for federal inmates

Rob Morrison says vaccines should go to seniors, front line health care workers first

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

A screenshot from the video game Mario Kart is shown in a handout. (Nintendo of America)
Mario Kart races revved at Okanagan theatre

Socially distanced games a sell out at Creekside Theatre

(Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
RCMP, fire crews respond to landslide below Kelowna home

The situation has been ongoing for the past week, homeowner says

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care home has claimed five people. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan care home records fifth COVID-19 death

Heritage Square mourns loss, Noric House outbreak grows

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Most Read