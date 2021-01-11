Artists wanted for next phase of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries

LUNA Art fest is looking for artists to create the next round of pieces to adorn Revelstoke’s alleyways.
With Phase 1 completed in 2019 and Phase 2 in 2020, the deadline for B.C. artists to submit proposals in Feb. 14.
Last year artists Kelly Hutcheson, Bruno Long and Kyle Thornley were chosen and their pieces permanently installed in one of Revelstoke’s back alleys.
Rob Buchanan the originator of the project, also has a series of pieces, lit by solar power in an adjacent alley.
Professional artists residing in B.C. are eligible to apply, although the committee gives preference to those who live in the Columbia Basin. Indigenous artists are also a priority for Phase 3 and are strongly encouraged to apply.
The selection committee is made of five jurors, including representatives from Arts Revelstoke, LUNA, the public art committee and a professional artist.
For more information and the application form see lunafest.ca/web/art-alleries or email info@artsrevelstoke.com
