Tension & Balance by Mckinley Buchanon won the prize for 3-D visual art. (Arts Revelstoke)

Arts Revelstoke announces Revelstoke Reflections winners

The organisation granted $2,500 in prize money to local artists

Arts Revelstoke awarded $2,500 in prizes in their second annual Revelstoke Reflections art contest.

The winners were:

Visual art 2-D: Balloon by Adam Boothby

Balloon by Adam Boothby won the prize for 2-D visual art. (Arts Revelstoke)

Visual art 3-D: Tension & Balance by Mckinley Buchanon

Text-based work: Evergreen by Hunter Haig

Evergreen by Hunter Haig won the prize for text-based art. (Arts Revelstoke)

Film/video: The River Song by Brett Mallon

The River Song from Brett Mallon on Vimeo.

Music/spoken word: Sunshine on Snow composed by Leslie Opatril (played here by Beth Orson)

To see the other submissions go to artsrevelstoke.com/programs/revelstoke-reflections

