Arts Revelstoke announces Revelstoke Reflections winners

Arts Revelstoke awarded $2,500 in prizes in their second annual Revelstoke Reflections art contest.
The winners were:
Visual art 2-D: Balloon by Adam Boothby
|Balloon by Adam Boothby won the prize for 2-D visual art. (Arts Revelstoke)
Visual art 3-D: Tension & Balance by Mckinley Buchanon
Text-based work: Evergreen by Hunter Haig
|Evergreen by Hunter Haig won the prize for text-based art. (Arts Revelstoke)
Film/video: The River Song by Brett Mallon
The River Song from Brett Mallon on Vimeo.
Music/spoken word: Sunshine on Snow composed by Leslie Opatril (played here by Beth Orson)
To see the other submissions go to artsrevelstoke.com/programs/revelstoke-reflections
