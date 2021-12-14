Arts Revelstoke announces winter line up

Theatre, circus, music and movies coming to the performing arts centre this winter

Arts Revelstoke has announce their winter line up of movies and live shows for people of all ages.

Find tickets for all of the shows online at artsrevelstoke.ca.

Movies in the Mountains

The Alpinist

Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m. $15

Directed by Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen, The Alpinist is an intimate documentary following the journey of Marc-André Leclerc, a young visionary of the climbing community who, despite the significant challenges, blazed his own trail as an alpinist soloing on rock and ice.

CODA

Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., $15

Directed by Sian Heder, CODA is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of a teenage girl who is a child of deaf adults. With a passion for music and a mentor, this young woman navigates between pursuing her dreams and a family business that relies on her able senses.

Beans

March 23, 7:30 p.m., $15

Based on true events, during the Kanesatake Resistance land dispute in Montreal in 1990, this Canadian film chronicles the 78 days conflict between the Mohawk, the town of OKA and armed government forces. Tekehentahkhwa (Beans) is a young Mohawk girl who’se personal growth and perspective is drastically altered by this historic stand-off.

Revy Live

Variation Hamletique: Il y a quelque chose de pourri

Jan. 11, 6 p.m., $15

Spectacle de théatre d’objets avec un peu de marionnette. Mais très légèrement. Du saupoudrage. Deux hommes, un agité et bavard, l’autre taciturne et silenieux sont devant le public pour présenter leur spec-tacle: Hamlet de William Shakespeare.

A French performance of a sideways telling of Hamlet by Shakespeare. Puppets, clowning, odds and ends, sound effects and humour breathe life into this tragic tale.

Tara Cheyenne: Body Parts

Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., $15

A solo performance where Tara Cheyeen becomes comically side tracked by her own body issues and the absurdity of performing them. Part stand-up, part Greek Tragedy, part performance art and part contemporary dance.

READ MORE: Live audience returns to Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Red Sky: Performance-Trace

Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., $20

A highly kinetic contemporary dance work, Kinetic is inspired by Indigenous (Anishinaabe) sky and star stories. It offers a glimpse into our origin as well as our future evolution.

Cheng2 Duo

March 17, 7:30 p.m.

This classical music duo present dynamic performances ranging from baroque chamber to contemporary arrangements. Siblings, Bryan and Silvie Cheng, have filled work-class concert halls through North America, Europe and Asia.

Slocan Ramblers

March 25, 7:30 p.m., $20

The Slocans are known for their energetic live shows, impeccable musicianship and uncanny ability to convert anyone within earshot into a lifelong fan. Local musicians Denis Severino and Myra Morrison will open with their traditional fold and bluegrass.

Family Series

Kalabante: African Circus

March 5, 6 p.m., $25

Kalabante is circus, featuring a huge cast from Quebec and Africa. Afrique En Cirque features authentic choreography and daring acrobatics performed to the pulsating rhythms of live Guinean djembe capturing the strength, agility and joy of Africa’s youth.

Fred Penner

April 9, 3 p.m., $15

A gentle man with an undeniable ability to make you feel good about yourself, this musical mast brings more than 40 years of commitment, consistency and depth to a career that blends the many genres of performing and communication.

READ MORE: ‘There’s no place like home’: Ballet returns to the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtsLive musicRevelstoke