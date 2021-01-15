Arts Revelstoke hosting virtual performances and movies this season

A performance by Alex Cuba will be streaming live on Arts Revelstoke platforms on Feb. 12, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Fasano, submitted by Arts Revelstoke) Hako, a dance production by Ouro Collective, will be live streamed by Arts Revelstoke on March 26. (Submitted by Arts Revelstoke) A show by Pharis and Jason Romero will be streamed by Arts Revelstoke on Jan. 22. (Submitted by Arts Revelstoke) Axis Theatre’s Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish, will be streamed by Arts Revelstoke on April 17. (Submitted by Arts Revelstoke) Locarno’s music has been described as comparable to popular Latin roots/fusion artists Manu Chao or Rodrigo Gabriela. A performance by the band will be live streamed by Arts Revelstoke on April 10. (Submitted) A Kym Gouchie Trio performance will be livestreamed by Arts Revelstoke on March 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Arts Revelstoke will be hosting a series of free, online shows and movies this winter season

“These shows have been selected and specially recorded for our Revelstoke audience to provide some heart-warming connections and most importantly offer a shared experience during this time of separation,” said the Arts Council in a news release.

The shows will be free, at 8 p.m. on the Arts Revelstoke website, Youtube and Facebook pages.

Opening the season on Jan. 22 is bluegrass, banjo-making couple Pharis and Jason Romero. The duo has won two Junos and were last seen in Revelstoke at a house concert. Together they sing vibrant duets, write deadly songs and play their handmade banjos. They met in 2007 and have released since records since, toured all over.

“They have recorded this concert just for us and we look forward to seeing you there,” said the Arts Council.

A show by Alex Cuba will be live streaming on Feb. 12. He comes out of the Cuban nueva cancion tradition of songwriting but is known for his vast musical vision. His sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs depart from the conventional stereotype that exemplifies much of the Latin music landscape today.

Indigenous singer-songwriter Kym Gouchie with her trio will be featured at the March 5 show. Hear her traditional hand drum, clean crisp acoustic guitar and full-bodied voice.

Both Gouchie and Alex Cuba were featured on the original B.C.-wide COVID concert hosted by John Horgan early on in the pandemic.

Dance company Ouro Collective will be taking to the stage on March 26 to perform their new show HAKO. They will also be hosting a virutal youth residency. The show features hip hop, street dance as well as intriguing light props and objects.

The company features five dancers and is known for their original works, interactive installations, striking visual effects and exhilarating movement.

A show by Locarno will be streamed on April 10. Lead by JUNO award winning musician Tom Landa (also of the Paperboys), the music is equal parts Mexican and Canadian. They previously played at Summer Street Fest in 2019.

Last but not least, watch Axis Theatre’s Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish, on April 17. This Kwantlen First Nations tale follows a sly Mouse (Kw’at’el) who is caught stealing cheese from this feast dish, which is inhabited by a basket ogress Th’owxiya.

Movies in the Mountains

Arts Revelstoke is also bringing back Movies in the Mountains this year, with a selection of three funny, dark and moving films.

Arab Blues, starring Golshifteh Farahani as Selma, is about a woman returning to Tunis, capital of Tunisia, after living in Paris for 10 years. Inspite of an overbearing aunt and an uncle only giving her a matter of weeks to crash in the apartment above their house, Selma is steadfast in her resolve to open a psychotherapy practice.

The movie will be live streamed by Arts Revelstoke, for free, on Jan. 27.

Lucky Grandma, starring Tsai Chin as Grandma, sees a recently widowed 80-year-old grandma who, due to a bout of bad luck, finds herself int he middle of a Chinatown gang war.

Watch live online at 8 p.m., Feb. 24.

Streaming March 24, Honeyland, a documentary featuring Hatidze Muratova, follows the last female bee-hunter in Europe as she works to save the bees and return the natural balance in Honeyland when a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land and threaten her livelihood.

For more information see revelstokeartscouncil.com.

