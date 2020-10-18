Arts Revelstoke launching fall performance series: REVY. Live

Oscar Lopez is opening Arts Revelstoke’s Revy.Live performance series with a show on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Revelstoke performing Arts Centre. (Submitted/Arts Revelstoke)

Arts Revelstoke wants to make sure 2020 is not remembered as the year the music stopped.

With restrictions on gatherings due to the pandemic, Arts Revelstoke has had to be creative in order to keep community spirit high through live performance.

This fall Arts Revelstoke is launching REVY. Live, a season of music, theatre and more at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre.

The plan is to present multiple performances for small audience of less than 50 people, well spaced out, with at least an hour between performances. The shows will also be livestreamed for those who don’t feel comfortable returning to live events.

“REVY. Live is a series of safe, family-friendly events,” said a news release from Arts Revelstoke. “We hope you will join us either in person or from the comfort of your home. These events are designed to help bring us together and inspire joy even in a time of distancing and separation.”

REVY. Live begins with legendary guitarist Oscar Lopez at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Lopez, was born in Chile and moved to Canada in 1979. His Latin guitar groove makes him a standout on the world music stage. He will be joined on stage by two others and the audience can expect intricate finger work, infectious rhythms and improvisational wit.

Lucas Myers, a theatre performer from Nelson, B.C. will be back to perform the infamous Revelstoke Project, on Friday, Nov. 27 and Sat. Nov. 28. This hilarious and quirky one-man show was created in 2016 for and about Revelstoke and features everything from sledding and life on the railway to running the gauntlet picking up your mail in downtown Revelstoke. It will be livestreamed on the 28th.

Lucas Meyers will be performing his one-man show Revelstoke Project on Nov. 27 and 28 at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted/Arts Revelstoke)

Circus West is coming to town Dec. 5 for their festive new show Circus Luminus. The audience should expect a beautiful narrative along with circus feats including juggling, acrobatics, poi, aerial and more. The show will be livestreamed.

Circus west will perform Circus Luminus on Dec. 5 at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted/Arts Revelstoke)

Get tickets online at revelstokeartscouncil.com. Watch the livestreams on Arts Revelstoke’s Facebook page or Youtube channel.

