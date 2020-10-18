Oscar Lopez is opening Arts Revelstoke’s Revy.Live performance series with a show on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Revelstoke performing Arts Centre. (Submitted/Arts Revelstoke)

Oscar Lopez is opening Arts Revelstoke’s Revy.Live performance series with a show on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Revelstoke performing Arts Centre. (Submitted/Arts Revelstoke)

Arts Revelstoke launching fall performance series: REVY. Live

Audience sizes will be limited and events livestreamed

Arts Revelstoke wants to make sure 2020 is not remembered as the year the music stopped.

With restrictions on gatherings due to the pandemic, Arts Revelstoke has had to be creative in order to keep community spirit high through live performance.

This fall Arts Revelstoke is launching REVY. Live, a season of music, theatre and more at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: A wrap-up of music this summer in Revelstoke

The plan is to present multiple performances for small audience of less than 50 people, well spaced out, with at least an hour between performances. The shows will also be livestreamed for those who don’t feel comfortable returning to live events.

“REVY. Live is a series of safe, family-friendly events,” said a news release from Arts Revelstoke. “We hope you will join us either in person or from the comfort of your home. These events are designed to help bring us together and inspire joy even in a time of distancing and separation.”

REVY. Live begins with legendary guitarist Oscar Lopez at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Lopez, was born in Chile and moved to Canada in 1979. His Latin guitar groove makes him a standout on the world music stage. He will be joined on stage by two others and the audience can expect intricate finger work, infectious rhythms and improvisational wit.

Lucas Myers, a theatre performer from Nelson, B.C. will be back to perform the infamous Revelstoke Project, on Friday, Nov. 27 and Sat. Nov. 28. This hilarious and quirky one-man show was created in 2016 for and about Revelstoke and features everything from sledding and life on the railway to running the gauntlet picking up your mail in downtown Revelstoke. It will be livestreamed on the 28th.

Lucas Meyers will be performing his one-man show Revelstoke Project on Nov. 27 and 28 at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted/Arts Revelstoke)

Circus West is coming to town Dec. 5 for their festive new show Circus Luminus. The audience should expect a beautiful narrative along with circus feats including juggling, acrobatics, poi, aerial and more. The show will be livestreamed.

Circus west will perform Circus Luminus on Dec. 5 at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted/Arts Revelstoke)

Get tickets online at revelstokeartscouncil.com. Watch the livestreams on Arts Revelstoke’s Facebook page or Youtube channel.

Â 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentLive music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nelson author launches book on Canadian environmental heroes

Just Posted

Oscar Lopez is opening Arts Revelstoke’s Revy.Live performance series with a show on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Revelstoke performing Arts Centre. (Submitted/Arts Revelstoke)
Arts Revelstoke launching fall performance series: REVY. Live

Audience sizes will be limited and events livestreamed

The view from Donald Bridge, looking east on Highway 1, about 28 km north of Golden at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 18. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Expect delays on highway east of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident occurred near the Quartz Creek bridge

Advance voting is already underway in the 42nd general election in British Columbia. Election day is Oct. 24.(Black Press files photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

Take this short test and see how much you know about elections and voting

The detour along Eighth Street. (File)
New Revelstoke traffic circle hopefully finished next week: city

The city said the wet weather has helped delay the project

Ski touring operators are changing how they plan to operate due to the pandemic. Photo: Curtis Cunningham photo
With winter looming, West Kootenay ski tour operators say they’ve adapted

COVID-19 has meant businesses are changing how the upcoming season will run

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces have to do more work to address racism in the health-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Provinces need to address racism in the health-care system, Trudeau says

Minister Miller said feds can use financial leverage over health care to fight anti-Indigenous racism

NDP candidate Toni Boot has had multiple campaign signs vandalized in Penticton. However, she doesn’t believe the vandalism is targeting a specific party or candidate, she told <em>Black Press Media </em>in an Oct. 17, 2020 interview. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vandals target Penticton campaign signs

NDP candidate Toni Boot says she’s had multiple signs vandalized since the start of her campaign

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for NDP candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

A winning Lotto 649 Guaranteed Winning Prize ticket worth $1 million in the Saturday, Oct. 17 draw was purchased in the Shuswap. (File photo)
Million-dollar lotto ticket bought in Okanagan

Ticket bought in Shuswap wins Lotto 649 Guaranteed Winning Match game from Saturday, Oct. 17

Six Mile Beach outside Nelson is known for its perfect sand, clear water and unique sand spit. But the drowning death of a man in July has residents asking if the dangerous spot has become too popular. Photo: David Grantham/Kootenay Drone Services
Dangerous oasis: The fatal history of a popular Kootenay Lake beach

Six Mile Beach near Nelson is known for its unique sand spit. But locals have feared it for decades

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The final result of British Columbia’s provincial election won’t be known for at least two weeks because more than 700-thousand mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

Elections BC spokesman said employees in 87 electoral districts will count mail-in ballots one by one

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam takes part during a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. As parts of Canada face a new round of COVID-19-related restrictions, Canada’s chief public health officer is urging Canadians to continue making a “collective effort” to tackle the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Chief public health officer calls for continued ‘collective effort’ against COVID-19

Canada continues to climb toward the 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases

Cristian Quijas and Patrick Ryley pause in front of The Proud Grammas’ Piecing it Together exhibit, created by quilters Miki Mann and Claudette Coté, part of the PRIDE Exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Galley on Friday, Oct. 16 during Salmon Arm’s first PRIDE Project Arts Awareness Festival from Oct. 14 to 17. The two quilters put together place mat-sized quilts representing 15 different flags within the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Pride Project festival shows Salmon Arm ‘ready to imagine a new world’

Organizers pleased with attendance and inspiring attitudes at first festival for community

Most Read