Awesome lineup of music this weekend in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

This week is going to be one of the best of the winter for music with two of the most amazing DJ’s in Canda to make their only appearance for 2020 in town, plus the return of two of Revelstoke’s favorite bands.

Here’s the schedule of who’s playing and when. We’re so lucky in Revelstoke to be able to ski and snowboard some of the best powder runs anywhere on earth plus see world class live music entertainment after shredding.

Wednesday: Skratch Bastid at Traverse

Skratch Bastid is one of the most talented DJ’s I’ve seen in North America. His incredible skill on the turntables and creative song selection to get the dance floor pumping.

Paul Murphy, better known by his stage name Skratch Bastid, is a world renowned DJ and producer who grew up in Bedford, Nova Scotia and now resides in Toronto, Ontario.

He is a three-time winner of the coveted Scribble Jam DJ Battle and is currently a global ambassador and judge for Red Bull’s Thre3style DJ competition.

Known for his comfort and versatility in different styles – hip hop, funk, disco, club, rock and just about anything that makes people dance – Skratch Bastid has showcased his skills in over 30 countries.

In 2016 he was nominated for a JUNO Award for Instrumental Album of The Year for his collaboration with The Afiara String Quartet – proving that he’s just as comfortable in the studio as he is on stage. With unrivalled technical skill, a sixth sense when it comes to play selection and an infectious charisma on stage, many have said that Skratch Bastid is probably your favourite DJ’s favourite DJ.

FRIDAY : Devon Coyote at River City Pub and Long Walk Short Dock at Traverse

I’ve been attending Devon Coyote’s shows the last few years because his band is really talented and bring a unique sound every time I see them. This band can play folk country sounding tunes then segue to a more indie jam rock style that is so unique, plus Devon really knows how to get the audience grooving he’s got a very cool stage presence.

In a plastic and digital world it can be hard to find genuine, good music that speaks to a real audience. Devon Coyote’s timeless fusion of Roots, Rock and Blues does just that.

Their shared passion for creating great music and a fierce determination to be heard, have led the boys to humble success in the Canadian Indie music scene.

Vancouver based Long Walk Short Dock and his super stimulating video screens from Rim Visuals is unlike any musician you’ll ever see in your life. Most people who see his shows classify him as a “DJ” but technically he’s a live performing artist who plays and records all his own music in a studio.

This one of a kind artist who’s become a regular at the world famous Shambala Festival near Nelson each summer will blow you away with his incredible energy on stage and fantastic music. He’s not a “DJ” who spins records his music is an incredible eclectic selection of tunes that will keep you dancing from the opening song right till last call.

Saturday: Devon Coyote at River City Pub and Maritime Kitchen Party at Traverse

Maritime Kitchen Party (MKP) is a local band of great musicians that have developed a following in Revelstoke, they always make sure audiences enjoy their performances because they are not only talented on stage but also engage with their fans at every show.

The band is named after a well- known tradition in Nova Scotia, Maritimers love to party; and inevitably, the party ends up in the kitchen.

MKP brings that feeling to their live performances with foot-stomping music heavily influenced with Canadiana such as Great Big Sea, Stompin’ Tom, Neil Young and more.

Throw in some MKP originals, rock, country and more and the party is “Rarin’ to go!”.