B.C. song serenades Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry on American Idol

Nashville’s Jake Durkin performed Jesse Roper’s song “Anytime of Night” on the March 6 airing of American Idol. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Victoria-area musician Jesse Roper is “stoked” after hearing one of his songs was sung on American Idol this week and earned its performer a ticket to Hollywood.

I’d like to say thanks and good luck to Jake Durkin on the rest of his American Idol journey!!! It was surreal watching this clip. Nicely done Jake. I’ll be cheering you on the rest of the way. pic.twitter.com/4ezQm4fvZr — Jesse Roper (@jesseropershow) March 7, 2019

Jake Durkin, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, Tennessee, played two songs – Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” and “Anytime of Night” by Roper.

The performance won over judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and had Perry “head over heels.”

Head over heels for these contestants #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/5CKK4BGLcf — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 7, 2019

The performance, which aired Wednesday, was part of the audition process for the 17th season of American Idol.