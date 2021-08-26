The wine competition will be held on Sept. 8 to 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

B.C. wine festival comes back to Kelowna

The B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards will be held at the Manteo Resort in September

The B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards is coming back to Kelowna in September.

The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society will be holding the competition at Manteo Resort from Sept. 8 to 11. The competition will allow all licensed B.C. wineries to have their best wines judged by an industry panel of 15 judges. The competition recognizes a wide variety of wine styles and had over 740 wines judged in 2020.

“Our impressive panel speaks to the veracity of this competition. Everyone involved in the process is excited to see this year’s wine entries—- and of course, which wine will earn the distinction of Wine of the Year,” said society general manager Elan Morris.

In 2020, Upper Bench Winery and Creamery in Penticton was awarded Wine of The Year for its 2019 Riesling. “For several years in a year now, we have seen the top honour go to a smaller winery… This year already, we have seen a record number of smaller wineries enter their wines,” said Morris.

All licensed B.C. wineries may enter two wines without charge. The final submission date is Thursday, Sept. 2.

Wineries can register their wines at: www.thewinefestivals.com.

READ MORE: ‘Contagiously happy dude’: Kelowna film crew follows life of man born without arms or legs

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC WineCity of KelownaWine and Vineyards

Previous story
‘Ultimate drummer’: Stars react to death of Rolling Stone Charlie Watts
Next story
BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Woodstoke postponed to 2022

Just Posted

The BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk was officially opened at Woodstoke, a music festival put on by the museum at the location, in 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Woodstoke postponed to 2022

Ross Reid, a 12-year Revelstoke bus driver, is on the receiving end of a GoFundMe to aid with his expenses while he is treated for cancer. (Photo via GoFundMe)
Revelstoke comes together in support of local bus driver

SS. Columbia (left) and SS Lytton at the steamboat dock at the south end of Front Street, circa 1891. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 696)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 26

A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)
Interior Health reverses team sports restriction