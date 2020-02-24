Bands and DJs playing this week in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

This week there’s three nights of awesome music lined up to help celebrate what an incredible winter it’s been, you can see a unique selection of diverse DJ’s plus live bands with two of the most talented female violinists I’ve ever heard in Canada.

Thursday

Mountain Magic Tour at Traverse

The eagerly awaited Mountain Magic Tour makes their annual stop this Thursday to kick off another amazing weekend of great music downtown.

Every winter these talented DJ’s get the Traverse pumping with a packed dance floor it’s usually one of the music events of the ski season.

Small Town DJ’s, Christian Martin and The Sponges will take the stage with a variety of different genres of music that never disappoints the crowd who follow their shows.

Every time I see their performance it’s such a great time since they’ve developed a local following here it’s always a high energy show, this event will be guaranteed to be incredible since Huw from Cymatic Grounds will be in charge of the PK sound system pumping all evening long.

FRIDAY

Cooper Oversaucing and DJ 360 at The Last Drop

This cool combo from Golden and Kimbo have been record hounds from the late 90s and are veterans of playing at clubs and festivals throughout Alberta and B.C.

With over 20 years experience they will be spinning the finest house and techno all evening no computers just classic DJ style using strictly vinyl.

They are so pumped to perform their first time in Revelstoke before moving onto Calgary for their next gig, it’s always great to see new acts who put us on their tour schedule so make sure to check them out.

Here’s a few quotes so you can hear how pumped they are for this show:

“I’m at the top of my game now buying vinyl all winter and practicing relentlessly getting ready to hit the road for a string of gigs. I can honestly say I’m more ready to deliver in over 20 years except with better records. Next stop on my tour is at HiFi in Calgary so I’ll definitely be trying out all the new music I’ve bought in the last few months. It will be a bomb house all night because that’s what I’m all about!”

Nova Scotiables at Traverse

The Nova Scotiables are returning to play their favorite ski town in B.C. for two shows this weekend, if you like high energy original and cover songs that gets the crowd into every tune do not miss seeing them.

I first experienced this 4 piece bands performance on stage last spring and was amazed at their combination of different original and cover songs that get the crowd singing along while dancing till last call.

They have a unique jamming keltic sound that is so easy to get into, plus their “Nova Scotiablesssssssss” toasts all night long get better with each one just make sure to have a drink in your hand while watching them.

This is a high energy, Midwestern Maritime revue from all corners of Canada.

Born in 2015 from late night whisky shots and chance busking encounters on the mean streets of Calgary, they’ve developed a reputation across Southern Alberta for their original music and contemporary hits they’ve been known to “Maritime-ize” when the mood strikes.

With a wide reach of inspiration and plenty of screech for perspiration these folks bring a party from the Right Coast that will have the whole family sippin’ and jiggin’ in no time.

Fearless leader Captain Hodgie steers the ship on lead vocals while bashing the bodhran and drums.

AJ Baragar makes crowds swoon with sweet lead vocals and energetic guitar.

Eric Minden’s enthusiastic bass playing gets him dancing madly into the middle of audiences.

Heidi Pittman’s soulful fiddle and backing vocals invokes joy, sorrow and the East Coast spirit. Together this crew really brings the party!

Spring 2020 they are releasing their new record “We’re Gonna Need A Bigger Boat” which is sure to be a huge success from this hard working band that always creates a buzz wherever they take the stage.

Kytami and Rumpus at Traverse

I was not sure what to expect when going to see Kytami last year since her musical style is so diverse. It’s hard to explain why she’s so skilled at her musical craft but I walked out of the bar amazed by her last performance, Kytami is extremely talented with a special sound unlike any you’ve heard before.

If a line exists between classical and electronic, between ancient and new age, synthetic and organic, Kytami has sliced them all using only a violin bow… but what more does she need? Apparently nothing at all, as Kytami has already been dubbed a ‘music revolutionary’ by Whats Up Magazine USA, a ‘violinistextremist’ here at home, and has been summoned to bring her violin thunder to audiences as far reaching as Taiwan, Dubai and Berlin.

Through an alchemy of classical, fiddle styles fused with the heavy bass elements of Drum n Bass, Dubstep and Hip Hop, Kytami has managed to soar above the constraints of musical genre and labeling and today she is regularly dubbed Canada’s most diverse and engaging fiddle player.

After co-founding the critically acclaimed global-fusion sound-storm Delhi 2 Dublin in 2006 and subsequently co-songwriting them toward international musical success until 2010, Kytami surged forward with her own solo career.

With all this enigma, what can you expect at a Kytami show? Well lets start by straightening that out actually, the girl doesn’t play shows, she detonates dance floors. Kytami is internationally renowned for one thing: she rocks the fiddle like a woman possessed… and the audience reacts to match.

SATURDAY

Nova Scotiables at River City Pub (see above description)

Disco Ammo – Leap’n Years Party at The Last Drop

Join Revelstoke DJ’s Dexaville, Supertramp, and Chuck The DJ for “A Coming of Age Party” with visuals by Disco Ammo.

These local music producers hosted a very successful Rubiks party benefit event last month for the Aussie Firefighters which raised $1,780.

This time for the Leap Year they are encouraging people to dress up as their future self, if you can’t come up with a costume it’s all good just bring your dancing shoes.

Free entry before 10:30 p.m. after that it’s $5.

Local DJ’s Dexaville, Supertramp and Chuck The DJ are getting more popular with every show they play here.

One great aspect about them is they don’t just depend on their usual selection of tunes expanding their music setlist each time I’ve seen them.

Dexaville hosts his own radio show on Stoke FM, Supertramp is an up and coming performer bringing a new sound to the local DJ scene and Chuck The DJ brings his always dependable song selection with a variety of styles so make sure to stop by the Last Drop to join the Leap Year party of the future.

Leap Year Party with DJ Praiz at Traverse

DJ Praiz returns to the stage at Traverse to celebrate the Leap Year as well, his shows in Revelstoke always deliver locals know they can depend on him to bring the party to the Traverse. His performance on New Years was such a great event packing the dance floor till 3 a.m.

With roots stretching back to the dawn of hip hop, master turntablist and producer, DJ Praiz has continued to bring rarely matched skill and style to the west coast scene for nearly a decade. Praiz has rewritten the books when it comes to versatility by transcending eras and genres, creating his own unforgettable, feel-good signature sound.

Learning the ropes in Montreal, Praiz developed his own unique and sought-after style. His inspiration stems from record digging, as he regularly takes ques from jazz and various world sounds.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music