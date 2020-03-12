Bands and DJs playing this weekend in Revelstoke

Donnie McDougall, formerly of the Guess Who, is playing at River City pub on March 13. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

Last weekend was a great one for live music and DJs in Revelstoke, the Regent was packed for local band Maritime Kitchen Party, Last Drop had a solid crowd to support The Galacticas who are a really talented young indie/pop band from Calgary, and one of the music events of the season saw Mat The Alien plus 5 other DJs sell out the Traverse.

With a number of DJs and live bands playing this week again try going bar hopping to check out the diversity of acts downtown.

Friday

The Guess Who’s Donnie McDougall at River City Pub:

Donnie McDougall of the Canadian Rock Hall of Famers, The Guess Who returns to Revelstoke for night of legendary live music.

If your not familiar with them The Guess Who are a Canadian rock band formed in Winnipeg in 1965, there’s a good chance you’ve been hearing their famous songs for many years.

Initially gaining recognition in Canada, the group found international success from the late 1960s through the mid-1970s with many hit singles, including No Time, American Woman, Laughing, These Eyes, Undun and Share the Land.

McDougall lives about an hour away so we’re lucky to have him take the stage here in our town a few times each year.

The band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1987. In 2002, Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings, Garry Peterson, Donnie McDougall and Bill Wallace received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement for the Guess Who’s contribution to popular music in Canada.

DJ Shylow at Last Drop Pub

Come listen to one of Revelstoke’s best young DJs who’s a Canadian west-coaster and future bass aficionado, Shylow, aka Mitch Mckinnon, has been quietly honing in on his own unique style and catching the attention of Westwood’s own The Funk Hunters.

Developing a local following for eclectic music and hard work to improve his craft over the last few years. He has an ever growing list of new tracks and remixes ready to be released along with an expanding presence within west coast bass culture.

Shylow is undoubtedly one to watch out for in the future, his skills spinning tunes are just getting better with every show he performs.

Neon Steve at Traverse

Despite being a bit more low key than some DJs, Neon Steve has developed a following in Revelstoke because of the great music he brings to the stage. His last show at the Traverse a few months ago was a huge success with a packed dance floor till the end of the night.

It was awesome to hear the reaction from many people who had never seen his performances in the past, they soon realized how sharp his skills were on the turntable combined with a unique song selection to keep the flow going at all times.

There are not many Canadians that can claim they’ve held down top spots on Juno; Hypemachine, DJCity, Soundcloud, and Beatport charts, had exclusive premiers on taste making blogs like Run The Trap and Vice Media’s Thump, had tunes featured on Ministry of Sound compilations and get regular plays on Diplo and Friends on BBC 1Xtra – but Neon Steve can.

The peer-declared nice guy and Shambhala Music Festival resident, known for his luminous attire in addition to his fresh beats, has jumped ahead in the game and is quickly showing why he’s well on his way to solidifying his spot among the scenes best and brightest.

From humble beginnings on the Canadian West Coast, Neon Steve has cultivated his sound as a DJ/Producer, resulting in a reputation for high energy sets that blend and twist conventional genres. Unrivaled in his ability to keep a crowd guessing all the while jumping, a Neon Steve show is an exploration into underground bass music, sprinkled with fragments of your parents or even your grandparents favourites.

With a knack for filling dancefloors and flexing subs, Neon Steve is clearly an artist to watch as he continues to inject a bit of brightness amongst some of bass music’s brightest stars.

Jungle Murray and Chuck The DJ at Craft Bierhaus

Stoke FM presents Analog Transmission a live stream event evening of vinyl only underground selections with two local DJs who have been getting more well known this winter for their spinning talents.

Enjoy Revelstoke’s best craft beer selection in an intimate setting while checking out a unique show of music with just records. It starts at 9 p.m. and the tunes will keep pumping till closing so on your tour of downtown music stop by and check these guys out.

Saturday

The Guess Who’s Donnie McDougall ast River City Pub (see above)

Supertramp at Last Drop Pub

One of Revelstoke’s newest DJs in town is playing the Last Drop this weekend for a retro ski party that will feature many tunes from the past to celebrate the party.

There’s nothing more fun in a ski town than wearing your old school outfits with friends and a pair of goggles while on the dance floor, so get your crazy outerwear on and cruise downtown to hear a solid new artist take the stage.

Supertramp is one of the younger guys spinning this winter so he’s got a fresh different approach to his performances than some other guys and ladies who play here. All he needs to go to the next level is a few shows for people to hear his music, I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing him grow more in the Revy DJ scene which is not easy to do with so much local talent.

BC/DC at Traverse

If you’ve never seen BC/DC this is your chance to find out why they have become so popular playing loud rock and roll for over 20 years in Canada plus the United States.

These guys bring it every show and will not disappoint you if looking for a great evening of AC/DC songs that sound amazingly similar to the legendary band from Australia. A few friends of mine have resisted seeing them thinking they are just another tribute act to play tunes of a group that has become so famous since the 70s. All I can say is this is not a typical cover band, these guys are really talented musicians that will blow you away with their performance.

BC/DC has been bringing rock and roll high energy shows for almost two decades and they are not slowing down anytime soon.

Brian their lead singer and Chris the bass player have such great sounding vocals even after so many years at high decibels, lead guitarist Marc always gets the crowd going with his ripping solos, and Eric on drums knows how to keep the groove going from the rear of the stage.

Last winters show at Traverse was the best I’ve ever see them play here, I have a feeling this weekend they will take it to another level they always love the energy they get from Revelstoke crowds.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.