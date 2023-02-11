Banff Mountain Film Festival coming to Revelstoke next week

The festival will be at the Roxy Theatre from Tuesday, Feb. 14–Thursday, Feb. 16

The Banff Mountain Film Festival (BMFF) will return to Revelstoke for three nights next week, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

From Feb. 14–16, more than 20 films will be shown as part of the BMFF at the Roxy Theatre. Tickets for the event are available at the Revelstoke Visitor Information Centre for $25 per night. Each night will have a different list of movies playing.

On Tuesday night, Feb. 14, the eight films include:

Colors of Mexico

Eco-Hack!

Fabric: A Documentary Series, Ep 4 Heritage (Tour Edit)

Balkan Express

The Process

Clean Mountains

Sheri (Tour Edit)

Walking on Clouds

Wednesday, Feb. 15, will have:

Alta

REEL ROCK 16: Bridge Boys

Continuum

Before They Fall

A Baffin Vacation

Wood Hood

Doo Sar: A Karakoram Ski Expedition Film (Tour Edit)

North Shore Betty

On the Thursday, Feb. 16, the third and final night of the BMFF will show:

Flow

The Fastest Girl in the Village

Nuisance Bear

Wild Water (Tour Edit)

Creation Theory

REEL ROCK 16: Cenote

Free to Run

Danny MacAskill’s Do A Wheelie

The Roxy will be serving drinks at the event, and will also have their concessions opened for snack purchases. Tickets and seats are first come, first served and the show is open to all ages.

Doors for each night open at 6 p.m., with the shows starting at 7 p.m.

