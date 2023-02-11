Banff Mountain Film Festival coming to Revelstoke next week

The Banff Mountain Film Festival (BMFF) will return to Revelstoke for three nights next week, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
From Feb. 14–16, more than 20 films will be shown as part of the BMFF at the Roxy Theatre. Tickets for the event are available at the Revelstoke Visitor Information Centre for $25 per night. Each night will have a different list of movies playing.
On Tuesday night, Feb. 14, the eight films include:
- Colors of Mexico
- Eco-Hack!
- Fabric: A Documentary Series, Ep 4 Heritage (Tour Edit)
- Balkan Express
- The Process
- Clean Mountains
- Sheri (Tour Edit)
- Walking on Clouds
Wednesday, Feb. 15, will have:
- Alta
- REEL ROCK 16: Bridge Boys
- Continuum
- Before They Fall
- A Baffin Vacation
- Wood Hood
- Doo Sar: A Karakoram Ski Expedition Film (Tour Edit)
- North Shore Betty
READ MORE: Revelstoke Community Foundation to dispense national fund to local organizations
On the Thursday, Feb. 16, the third and final night of the BMFF will show:
- Flow
- The Fastest Girl in the Village
- Nuisance Bear
- Wild Water (Tour Edit)
- Creation Theory
- REEL ROCK 16: Cenote
- Free to Run
- Danny MacAskill’s Do A Wheelie
The Roxy will be serving drinks at the event, and will also have their concessions opened for snack purchases. Tickets and seats are first come, first served and the show is open to all ages.
Doors for each night open at 6 p.m., with the shows starting at 7 p.m.
READ MORE: ‘We literally are powerless right now’: Revelstoke considers new method to enforce short term rental bylaws
@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.