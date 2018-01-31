The 2017 Banff Mountain Film & Book Festival Signature Image Competition winner is John Price for his image of Larry Shiu climbing Cascade Mountain in Banff National Park. The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour will be in Revelstoke Feb.12-14. (John Price)

Banff Mountain Film Festival line-up announced

Three different nights will feature three different selections of films

The lineup for a travelling festival celebrating the outdoors was announced this morning.

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce released the schedule for the three-day showing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, which will be at the Roxy Theatre in Revelstoke Feb. 12 to 14.

“Get off the beaten path and explore the edge of believable with some of the best films from Banff Mountain Film Festival as it brings exhilarating stories to the big screen at The Roxy Theatre,” a Facebook event description says. “Explore exotic locations, stand on the highest peaks and be part of the gripping tales that make this year’s Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Revelstoke Visitor Centre. One night is $20, two nights is $35 and three nights is $55.

Check out the draft line-up below:

Feb. 12 – (approx.132 min)

Surf the Line

Intersection: Lacy Kemp & Micayla Gatto

2.5 Million

Last Honey Hunter, The

INTERMISSION

DreamRide 2 – Lacy Kemp

Waters of the Greenstone

Safety Third

Imagination: Tom Wallisch

Feb. 13 – (132 min)

Where the Wild Things Play

Sky Migrations

Into Twin Galaxies

INTERMISSION

La Casita Wip

Edges

Above the Sea

Ice Call – Backyards Project – Sam Favret

Frozen Road

Feb. 14 – (128 min)

WHY

Dreamwalkers: The Faroes Project

Space Within, The

DugOut

INTERMISSION

Ascend

My Irnik

Planet Earth II – Mountain Ibex

Johanna

Stumped

DugOut – Trailer from The Trail To Anywhere on Vimeo.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
