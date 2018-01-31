Banff Mountain Film Festival line-up announced

The lineup for a travelling festival celebrating the outdoors was announced this morning.
The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce released the schedule for the three-day showing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, which will be at the Roxy Theatre in Revelstoke Feb. 12 to 14.
“Get off the beaten path and explore the edge of believable with some of the best films from Banff Mountain Film Festival as it brings exhilarating stories to the big screen at The Roxy Theatre,” a Facebook event description says. “Explore exotic locations, stand on the highest peaks and be part of the gripping tales that make this year’s Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.”
Tickets can be purchased at the Revelstoke Visitor Centre. One night is $20, two nights is $35 and three nights is $55.
Check out the draft line-up below:
Feb. 12 – (approx.132 min)
Surf the Line
Intersection: Lacy Kemp & Micayla Gatto
2.5 Million
Last Honey Hunter, The
INTERMISSION
DreamRide 2 – Lacy Kemp
Waters of the Greenstone
Safety Third
Imagination: Tom Wallisch
Feb. 13 – (132 min)
Where the Wild Things Play
Sky Migrations
Into Twin Galaxies
INTERMISSION
La Casita Wip
Edges
Above the Sea
Ice Call – Backyards Project – Sam Favret
Frozen Road
Feb. 14 – (128 min)
WHY
Dreamwalkers: The Faroes Project
Space Within, The
DugOut
INTERMISSION
Ascend
My Irnik
Planet Earth II – Mountain Ibex
Johanna
Stumped
DugOut – Trailer from The Trail To Anywhere on Vimeo.
