Banksy and Warhol on display at Kelowna Art Gallery

The Pop Art exhibit will run from May 21 until Oct. 16

Banksy, Grannies, 2006, silkscreen on paper, 18.5 x 26.5 in. Courtesy of Paul and Tracy Mitchell collection (Banksy/Kelowna Art Gallery)

Ponder thought-provoking pieces from Banksy, popular prints from Warhol and picturesque paintings from other famous artists at Kelowna Art Gallery’s new Pop Art exhibit.

From May 21, to Oct. 16, the gallery will be hosting a Pop Art exhibit featuring 75 works by artists Andy Warhol, the mysterious Banksy, Roy Lichtenstein, Jeff Koons, Tom Wesselmann, Takashi Murakami, and Mr. Brainwash.

“Many people already have a connection with these iconic works. Now, visitors will be able to see this art in-person, work that they’ve likely only ever viewed online or seen in a magazine. It’s going to be a lot of fun for local audiences to explore,” said Nataley Nagy, executive director at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Pop Art, known for its commentary on consumerism, social consciousness, and more recently activism, became popular in North America in the 1960s due to works like Warhol’s famous Marilyn Monroe screen print.

Banksy, an anonymous street artist, creates pieces that has changed the standard for art.

The art exhibit will feature a selection of prints, paintings and sculptures allowing visitors to see first-hand how Pop Art continues to critique our world.

The Kelowna Art Gallery invites people to come and question their beliefs and challenge existing notions on consumerism at their new exhibit.

