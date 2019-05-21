BC Book Award finalists coming to Revelstoke Library

Two BC Book Award finalists will be doing readings at the Revelstoke Library May 22. (Photo via Facebook)

Two finalists of BC Book prizes will be visiting and reading at the Revelstoke library on May 22.

Lindsay Wong, the winner of the Hubert Evans Non-Fiction Prize and Richard Zussman, finalist in the same category, will be at the library at 6:30 p.m.

Wong will be reading from her book The Woo-Woo: How I Survived Ice Hockey, Drug Raids, Demons and My Crazy Chinese Family.

Wong grew up with a paranoid schizophrenic grandmother and a mother who was deeply afraid of the “woo-woo”-Chinese ghosts who come to visit in times of personal turmoil. The eccentricities take a dark turn and when Wong starts to experience symptoms of the woo-woo herself, she wonders whether she will suffer the same fate as her family. The Woo-Woo is both a witty and touching memoir about the Asian immigrant experience and a harrowing and honest depiction of the vagaries of mental illness.

Zussman will be reading from the book he wrote with Rob Shaw, A Matter of Confidence: The Inside Story of the Political Battle for BC

B.C.’s political arena has always been the site of dramatic rises and falls, infighting, scandal and come-from-behind victories. However, no one was prepared for the historic events of spring 2017 when the Liberal government of Christy Clark, one of the most polarizing premiers in recent history, was toppled. A Matter of Confidence gives readers an insider’s look at the overconfidence that fuelled the rise and fall of Clark’s premiership and the historic non-confidence vote that defeated her government and ended her political career.

