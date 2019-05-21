Two BC Book Award finalists will be doing readings at the Revelstoke Library May 22. (Photo via Facebook)

BC Book Award finalists coming to Revelstoke Library

Two finalists of BC Book prizes will be visiting and reading at the Revelstoke library on May 22.

Lindsay Wong, the winner of the Hubert Evans Non-Fiction Prize and Richard Zussman, finalist in the same category, will be at the library at 6:30 p.m.

Wong will be reading from her book The Woo-Woo: How I Survived Ice Hockey, Drug Raids, Demons and My Crazy Chinese Family.

READ MORE: One-woman band performing in Revelstoke with high school band

Wong grew up with a paranoid schizophrenic grandmother and a mother who was deeply afraid of the “woo-woo”-Chinese ghosts who come to visit in times of personal turmoil. The eccentricities take a dark turn and when Wong starts to experience symptoms of the woo-woo herself, she wonders whether she will suffer the same fate as her family. The Woo-Woo is both a witty and touching memoir about the Asian immigrant experience and a harrowing and honest depiction of the vagaries of mental illness.

Zussman will be reading from the book he wrote with Rob Shaw, A Matter of Confidence: The Inside Story of the Political Battle for BC

B.C.’s political arena has always been the site of dramatic rises and falls, infighting, scandal and come-from-behind victories. However, no one was prepared for the historic events of spring 2017 when the Liberal government of Christy Clark, one of the most polarizing premiers in recent history, was toppled. A Matter of Confidence gives readers an insider’s look at the overconfidence that fuelled the rise and fall of Clark’s premiership and the historic non-confidence vote that defeated her government and ended her political career.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Folk and bluegrass singers performing in Revelstoke June 14
Next story
Line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest announced

Just Posted

Roads and weather in Revelstoke today

Scheduled construction: Highway 1 east: Bridge maintenance between Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk and… Continue reading

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

Line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest announced

The line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest has been announced! Starting… Continue reading

Revelstoke Secondary School celebrates Pride Day

Students at Revelstoke Secondary School celebrated their first ever Pride Day on… Continue reading

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

1.6 per cent of regular-force members — 900 military personnel — reported having been victims of sexual assaults over past year

Former Kelowna Rocket makes history with Great Britian at hockey championships

Jackson Whistle was part of the team’s first win at this level since 1962

Kelowna Blues repeat as touch football champions

The Kelowna Blues won the 39th Annual Maybowl Western Canada Touch Football Tournament b

Big White firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

The fire crew found a dog stuck in the at Lake Paul on May 20

Okanagan woman hopes to bring attention to high number of medical errors in Canada

Retired nurse requires over 300 signatures for petition with June 13 deadline

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Most Read