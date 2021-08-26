BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Woodstoke postponed to 2022

The event was set to happen Sept. 4

The BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk was officially opened at Woodstoke, a music festival put on by the museum at the location, in 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The BC Interior Forestry Museum has cancelled Woodstoke 2021.

Due to the recent implementation of COVID restrictions that only allow for organised gatherings to have 100 people, the event has been postponed until 2022.

All ticket holders have been informed of the arrangements for a refund, said Glenn Westrup, director of the museum, in a news release.

“Supporting local musicians, DJs and artist is essential in the recovery from this pandemic. The BC Interior Forestry Museum will continue to offer this support into the future.”

The event first launched in 2019 and featured musicians playing at the museum’s land near the Columbia River.

