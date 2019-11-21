Ancora performs Wintersongs in Vernon on Friday, Nov. 22 at Peace Lutheran Church and Saturday, Nov. 23 at First United Church in Salmon Arm. (Ancora image)

Beat the winter blahs with Ancora harmonies

Wintersongs Friday, Nov. 22 in Vernon and Saturday, Nov. 23 in Salmon Arm

As the sun fades away, take a peaceful and uplifting journey into winter with the Ancora Ensemble’s 2019 rendition of Wintersongs this weekend.

Praised for their “exquisite harmonies and precise intonation,” the 16-voice group conducted by Terry Logan presents the very highest caliber of choral writing by composers such as Norwegian Ola Gjeilo and his work Days of Beauty on a poem by Emily Bronte. Offerings from David Conte, Eleanor Daley and David Childs continue the winter theme.

Moving into Christmas they present Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day and Quelle est cette odeur agreable arranged by English composer John Rutter. A rousing rendition of O Come All Ye Faithful with duet accompaniment by Ancora’s two gifted pianists, Jenn Britton and Jen Poulin, offers the audience an opportunity to sing along. Terry Logan joins them for a six-hand piano trio arrangement of For Unto Us a Child is Born.

Vernon sisters Ardie Burnham and Sharon Kilistoff (both degree graduates of the Logan Studio) will be featured in a vocal duet, Palm 100 by Ruth Watson Henderson. Burnham comments that singing under Logan’s talent and energy is a joy and inspires the group to give their very best.

Ancora performs in Vernon on Friday, Nov. 22 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church (tickets are $20 at Wentworth Music – under 15 are free) and Saturday, Nov. 23 at First United Church in Salmon Arm at 2 p.m. (tickets at Acorn Music). Visit ancoraensemble.ca for more info.

