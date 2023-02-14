Beloved Penticton-made movie Drinkwater airs on Amazon Prime

Producer Graham Fraser said the movie will be available for viewing starting Feb. 17

Penticton Landmark Cinemas extended the run of Penticton made movie Drinkwater into November 2022. With huge local interest in the movie, the theatre decided to provide more showings. Now it will air on Amazon Prime. (Poster)

If you didn’t get to see the beloved Penticton-made movie Drinkwater in theatres, now you can watch it from the comfort of your couch.

Drinkwater will be showing on Amazon Prime starting Friday, Feb. 17.

Movie producer Graham Fraser told the Western News the big news on Tuesday.

“We had a distributor Level Film purchase the film after the Whistler Film Festival where we won the Audience Award,” said Fraser. “They sold it the Prime Video . It’s a three year deal so the film will have a lot of exposure showing off the beauty of Penticton.”

Drinkwater, a coming-of-age comedy set in Penticton and starring Will and Grace actor Erik McCormick, has stolen the hearts of locals who had filled Penticton Landmark Cinemas every night it played since its red carpet opening Oct. 14 at Landmark Cinemas.

The last showing was supposed to be Thursday, Oct. 27 but the local theatre chose to extend its run due to people’s interest in seeing the movie. When editor Monique Tamminga went to go see Drinkwater, it was a sell-out, with only the front row seats available and that was well into its third week of showings.

This movie is as much about Penticton and everything that is great about this city from Skaha Lake, the SS Sicamous to the Vees as it is about a dorky teenager trying to get through high school. The sweet storyline and fantastically nostalgic 80s soundtrack make this feel-good movie a hit.

Drinkwater is filled with everything Canadiana, from a Mountie and Terry Fox shirt to a hilarious scene at the Westminster Avenue Tim Hortons drive-thru and a storyline based around a Wayne Gretzky card. Vees’ owner Graham Fraser wears many hats and producer of really good movies is one of them.

