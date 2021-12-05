Bif Naked brings songs, stories of inspiration to Lake Country

Ms. Bif is booked for Lake Country.

Bif Naked will share her songs and stories at Creekside Theatre on Feb. 17, 2022, part of a variety of performers coming to Lake Country this winter.

“If you are looking for an outstanding gift of entertainment for a special family member or friend, live performance tickets might be just the thing you are looking for,” said Creekside Theatre manager and cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn. “Now that venue capacities of fully vaccinated audiences have increased, we are thrilled to announce some amazing performers coming to the Okanagan this winter – Bif Naked, Corb Lund, and Chris Buck to name a few.”

Chris Buck and Friends play Dec. 10; Corb Lund will perform two shows on Jan. 24 and 25; and Coig will appear March 8.

Back to Bif.

She escaped an early life of various abuses by joining a punk rock band, got married, had an abortion, and ended up in a Vancouver drug den overdosed – all before her 21st birthday. Through it all, her creative and academic potential, multiple personalities, and her unstoppable humour were her weapons of self defense.

Bif showcased her life’s journey etched in tattoo ink across her body. With her unique ability to transform her true life stories into song lyrics, she found her voice as a solo artist, started her own record company Her Royal Majesty’s Records, and at 23 years of age became a Platinum and Gold Album-selling international recording artist.

She embarked on international tours, feature films and television roles, and then overcame breast cancer at the age of 37. Bif discovered a passion for advocacy, and a triumphant return to health and what she cherished most of all – her own resilience, strength and her unfaltering relationships with her adopted (dog) children.

Bif has always been frank about her bisexuality, and the lyrics of her autobiographical songs detail her attractions to and relationships with women. She is also a strict raw food vegan. Bif is a passionate animal rights activist, and a full-time cancer patient mentor and volunteer.

Tickets for all shows are available at www.creeksidetheatre.com.

