Big Little Lions take Okanagan spotlight

Prolific songwriting and an offbeat, memorable live show is coming to tour the Okanagan.

Big Little Lions have been described as ‘a blissful marriage of new folk and sophisticated pop,’ by the Mariposa Folk Festival. You can catch the JUNO award-winning duo March 9 at Kelowna’s Sneddon House Concerts. The duo will also be In Penticton at the Dream Cafe March 12.

A cabaret-style performance is putting the audience up and personal with artists on the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage March 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Big Little Lions consists of Helen Austin and Paul Otten who, despite living thousands of miles apart, have found a way to connect and create music together.

Although being in two different countries (Austin lives in British Columbia and Otten lives in Cincinnati, OH.), they have found common ground to share their message. Despite the pull to avoid the hard topics and pretend it’s all OK – they’ve chosen to speak out.

“Call it destiny, or call it fate, call it a necessary progression for these modern times,” the artists state on their web page.

“But the distance provides the necessity to create in a new way,” say the duo, who use technology as their ally and their differences as their strength.

Their latest release, Inside Voice, is the bands sixth album and digs deeper than their previous work. The album takes on topics around mental health but in a way that leaves the listener feeling optimistic and understood. Inside Voice is jam-packed with emotion and tight harmonies, the sound of two people working side-by-side.

Their live show is quite the spectacle with Otten playing drums, bass and keyboard all while singing lead vocals with Austin playing guitar and foot percussion. They use every limb, and then some, to make two people sound like a full band.

With the pairing of two individually successful songwriters, Big Little Lions have continuously been recognized for their writing. Their accolades include first place in the International Songwriting Competition, Song of the Year in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition and Ensemble of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Award.

Tickets for Big Little Lions Vernon shows are $30 and the event is 19+ only. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log online to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets or more information.

