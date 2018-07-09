Brothers Osborne will make two stops in B.C. on their Canadian tour. Submitted photo

Brothers Osborne set Okanagan concert date

Brothers Osborne will stop in Penticton and Abbotsford as part of their Canada-wide tour

Two-time Country Music Association and American Country Music Vocal Duo of the Year winners, Brothers Osborne, will stop in Penticton and Abbotsford as part of their Canada-wide tour.

Currently on Dierks Bentley’s U.S. Mountain High Tour, Brothers Osborne have just two stops in B.C. They begin their headlining tour in Abbotsford, at the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 18. They then head to Penticton to perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct. 19. They will make stops across Canada followed by a string of dates in the U.K.

The duo recently released their sophomore album, Port Saint Joe, on April 20 via Universal Music Canada. The first single off the project, Shoot Me Straight was released on Jan. 8 and was produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Little Big Town). John and TJ Osborne co-wrote every track on Port Saint Joe along with frequent collaborators Lee Thomas Miller, Kendall Marvel, Barry Dean, Shane McAnally, Troy Verges and more. The title, Port Saint Joe, reflects the small town on the Florida coast where the real-life siblings recorded the album.

Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small, Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands and two years later, TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a twang-and-crunch duo that blends equal parts country and rock.

The singer/songwriter siblings recently won CMA “Vocal Duo of the Year” for the second year in a row in addition to “Music Video of the Year” for their Top 10, three time Grammy-nominated single It Ain’t My Fault. They also stand as the reigning ACM Vocal Duo of the Year and New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year.

Presale tickets for tour dates go on-sale Wednesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at www.brothersosborne.com ($35 to $45 – additional service charges apply) or at www.livenation.com. In Penticton tickets are also available at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, charge by phone 1-877-763-2849 or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PBR landed at Prospera Place for a night of excitement

Just Posted

Revelstoke Derailers pull off a last minute win in last home bout of the season

The crowd at the Forum went wild

A life above the clouds: How Ruedi Beglinger has seen climbing change over three decades in the Selkirks

When Ruedi Beglinger first visited Canada over three decades ago, he says… Continue reading

Revelstoke RCMP officer riding in Cops for Kids again in September

Revelstoke Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky is once again cycling 1,000 km on… Continue reading

École des Glaciers’ first four graduates continue on to RSS

The first group of École des Glaciers Grade 7 grads have said… Continue reading

Free Slurpees for everyone in the Okanagan

7-Eleven is holding its birthday party next week in Kelowna and the surrounding area

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

New faces on Okanagan College Foundation board

SASCU’s Sheri Hamilton will represent Shuswap-Revelstoke area

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Most Read