Bryan Adams to rock Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Remembrance Day

The cross-Canada tour starts August 31 in P.E.I.

Legendary Canadian singer and songwriter Bryan Adams is coming to Kelowna’s Prospera Place as part of a new cross-Canada tour.

The tour is in support of his 15th album entitled ‘So Happy It Hurts’, which was released on March 11. Starting August 31, the 26-show tour will start in Prince Edward Island and make his way to the west coast. His Kelowna show is the penultimate of the tour and sure to be a special one as it is taking place on Friday, Nov. 11, Remembrance Day.

Adams played at Prospera Place in 2018. He is viewed as one of the most iconic rock musicians in the world as he has won a Grammy award and has been nominated for three Academy Awards and five Golden Globes.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

