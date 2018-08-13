Calgary singer-songwriter rocks Revelstoke, Enderby

S.K. Wellington is a Calgary-based singer-songwriter who is hitting the highway to B.C. to promote her debut EP Where the Earth Meets the Sea.

The EP is set to drop on Sept. 21 with a sneak-peek single being released at the end of August. S.K. and band head to B.C. for a six-show tour to promote the upcoming release. The band kicks off their time on the road by playing The Last Drop in Revelstoke on Friday, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m., before hitting Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

While this a debut, Wellington herself has long been a part of the music community through The Wellington Folk, who performed from 2010-2018. The Wellington Folk made CBC Searchlight Regional Top Ten three years in a row and as a result, gained some radio play and national exposure. After a writing sabbatical taken on Salt Spring Island in 2017, Wellington returned to Calgary and translated the experience into a new musical direction and new songs.

The EP paints a picture of renewed energy and vision — recovering and coming back to creative vibrancy after a period of burnout.

“I took some time away from everything: work, music, my surroundings. I knew I really needed to rest and reset,” she said.

After two months on Salt Spring Island, Wellington returned to Calgary and wrote the EP as a way to both commemorate the experience and chronicle the journey.

Wellington can be found performing solo or with a band. The four-piece outfit on tour are tight and almost feel familial: the long-standing history between the members is clear in both their stage presence and musical chemistry. A fusion of indie/folk and rock, the music is lyrically rich and feels like a blend of Blue Rodeo, John Mayer and Sarah McLachlan with a dash of indie rock.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.