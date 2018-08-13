S.K. Wellington will rock Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek Aug. 18. (Photo submitted)

Calgary singer-songwriter rocks Revelstoke, Enderby

Gig in Revelstoke Aug. 17, Lorenzo’s Cafe Aug. 18

S.K. Wellington is a Calgary-based singer-songwriter who is hitting the highway to B.C. to promote her debut EP Where the Earth Meets the Sea.

The EP is set to drop on Sept. 21 with a sneak-peek single being released at the end of August. S.K. and band head to B.C. for a six-show tour to promote the upcoming release. The band kicks off their time on the road by playing The Last Drop in Revelstoke on Friday, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m., before hitting Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

While this a debut, Wellington herself has long been a part of the music community through The Wellington Folk, who performed from 2010-2018. The Wellington Folk made CBC Searchlight Regional Top Ten three years in a row and as a result, gained some radio play and national exposure. After a writing sabbatical taken on Salt Spring Island in 2017, Wellington returned to Calgary and translated the experience into a new musical direction and new songs.

The EP paints a picture of renewed energy and vision — recovering and coming back to creative vibrancy after a period of burnout.

“I took some time away from everything: work, music, my surroundings. I knew I really needed to rest and reset,” she said.

After two months on Salt Spring Island, Wellington returned to Calgary and wrote the EP as a way to both commemorate the experience and chronicle the journey.

Wellington can be found performing solo or with a band. The four-piece outfit on tour are tight and almost feel familial: the long-standing history between the members is clear in both their stage presence and musical chemistry. A fusion of indie/folk and rock, the music is lyrically rich and feels like a blend of Blue Rodeo, John Mayer and Sarah McLachlan with a dash of indie rock.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Early reports: Aretha Franklin is seriously ill

Just Posted

UPDATE: Gofundme created for family who lost home in Revelstoke

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire in the Johnson Heights… Continue reading

Okanagan air quality index poor due to smoke

Index for entire Okanagan Valley rated at 10+, or very high risk, because of wildfire smoke

Smoky skies for today in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Inversion layer trapping wildfire smoke

BC Wildfire calls Saturday a win

Lightning sparks 41 new blazes in Kamloops District

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

One trillion litres of sewage leaked into lakes and rivers over last five years

Toronto, like the vast majority of Canadian cities, doesn’t monitor real-time data of sewage leaks into lakes, rivers or oceans.

Friendly tone belied desperate acts of Seattle plane thief

Investigators working to find out how an airline employee stole the plane Friday and crashed it after being chased by military jets.

Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests

The events held in both Charlottesville and Washington, largely peaceful though tense at times, were part of a day of speeches, vigils and marches marking one year.

Growing memorial shows outpouring of support for Fredericton police

Fredericton police say two officers were among four people who died in a shooting Friday in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Early reports: Aretha Franklin is seriously ill

The Queen of Soul cancelled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.

Officers may face stress injuries after deaths of colleagues, experts say

One expert said that in the aftermath of a traumatic event, police officers can develop operational stress injuries, especially those who have seen both colleagues and friends killed in the line of duty

Randy Bachman discusses the future of guitars

After a drop in sales, the rock legend says the guitar isn’t going anywhere

U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash

Pilot John Sessions was giving rides in a vintage 1930s airliner at the airport in Abbotsford.

Most Read